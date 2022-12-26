OnePlus 11 first official images revealed — and it's pretty stunning

OnePlus has a late Christmas present for us in the form of official OnePlus 11 images. We now have confirmation of the final design for this upcoming flagship, as well as two of the colors.

The phone is a rather radical shift from previous OnePlus phones, adopting a circular camera module with a hemispherical cutout from the device's frame. A lot of us think the OnePlus 11 looks really nice in these pictures, but not all of the Tom's Guide staff is wholly convinced about this new look.

With a camera array that large, we expect the OnePlus 11's Hasselblad system to impress. To be fair, the cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro certainly showed huge improvement over previous models. The OnePlus 11 probably will continue this trend. Size isn't everything, but those look like rather large sensors, which would likely mean more light coming in to help with pictures in darker settings.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As you can see above, the OnePlus 11 will come in two confirmed colors, black and green. These seem to OnePlus' preferred colors, as we got the OnePlus 10 Pro in black and green; the same went for the OnePlus 9 Pro, though the black model was not available in the U.S.

One of our favorite OnePlus 10 Pro design features was how svelte the phone felt. Despite its 6.7-inch display, it felt easier to hold. When I reviewed the OnePlus 10 Pro, I found that it seemed narrower than most other devices with the same size display, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We know that OnePlus will formally announce its new flagship on February 7 in New Delhi. That's when we'll hear about availability, too, since we're not entirely certain what to expect on that front. With the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus released the phone in China three months before the rest of the world. That move generated some criticism from customers, so we're interested to see if OnePlus follows the same strategy with this release.

Recently, the OnePlus 11 hit China's TENAA agency, which spilled the beans on the specs. The new handset is slated to have the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,870 mAh battery.

Is that a new pair of OnePlus Buds? (Image credit: OnePlus)

We're still waiting to learn are pricing and availability for the OnePlus 11, though both details might leak before February 7 at this rate. If you're a OnePlus fan, you have a little more than a month to build your excitement. At least you have these official images to tide you over.

In the meantime, keep it locked to our OnePlus 11 hub for all of the latest info on this upcoming device.