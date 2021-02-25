Forget AirPods 3 — the excellent Jabra Elite Active 65t is just $59 right now

AirPods 3 rumors are gaining momentum this week. However, if you can't wait till Apple's next buds are officially released, we've found a killer deal on a pair of buds you can buy right now.

Currently, Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds on sale for $59.99. That's $80 off and their lowest price ever.

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $139 now $59 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to their all-time price low. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

With voice assistant support and a built-in mic, the Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds are great for listening to music, taking calls, and working out. In our Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds review, we loved their stylish and comfortable design, as well as their great audio quality. These earbuds also wowed us with their excellent call quality and 5-hour battery life per charge (15 hours if you count the charging case).

The Editor's Choice earbuds are AirPods killers in every sense of the word. In our tests the Elite Active 65t's silicon ear tips created a secure seal and muffled out most ambient noise. However, there's a HearThrough safety feature that you can use when running along busy streets. (This feature lets you hear ambient noise). They even have a built-in accelerometer, which makes it a capable fitness tracker. Naturally, they're also sweat and dust proof.

Sure, the Elite Active 65t are no longer Jabra's flagship, but at this ultra cheap price they make for great everyday or workout earbuds that won't cost a fortune.