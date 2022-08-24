Fitbit Versa 4 revealed — price, release date and all the new features

It’s been a big week for Fitbit, as it announces the Fitbit Versa 4, the new edition of the mid-range fitness tracker that’s known for its attractive design and reliable battery life (Fitbit also revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 and Fitbit Sense 2). But what’s changed from the Fitbit Versa 3 , and when will you be able to get your hands on the new watch? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and with a focus on fitness, it’ll have more sports activity profiles to choose from than ever before. Like most of the best Fitbits , it’ll track calories, sleep, heart rate and Active Zone Minutes. Fitbit is also tacking on features like Google Wallet and Google Maps, to improve the smartwatch features on both the Versa 4 and Sense 2.

Aside from the slimmed-down design and the new Google Assistant features, under the hood, the Versa 4 looks pretty similar to the Fitbit Versa 3 which was released in 2020. Read on to find out more about what to expect from the new tracker, including release date, price, battery life, and the new design features worth mentioning.

The Fitbit Versa 4 will cost $229.95, which is the same price as the (now likely discounted) Versa 3 when it hit the market in September 2020. This is cheaper than the new Fitbit Sense 2, which will cost $299, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5's $279 starting price. It’s still around the same price as the Garmin Forerunner 55 , which is $199.

The Fitbit Versa 4 release date hasn't been announced, though the device is available for pre-order and will release in the fall. The Versa 4 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which gives users access to the more advanced fitness and sleep tracking features, as well as Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score . After the six-month trial, the Premium membership costs $9.99 per month, or $80 per year. Is Fitbit Premium worth it? Find out more here.

Fitbit Versa 4: Design

At a glance, the Fitbit Versa 4 looks very similar to the Versa 3, but there are some key differences between the two to reportedly make the tracker more comfortable to wear 24/7. Fitbit says the Versa 4 is the lightest and thinnest iteration of the Versa line, with a slimmed-down device, and a new, raised band attachment to help the tracker fit better on the wrist.

Like most of the best Fitbits on the market, there are plenty of different options to customize the watch with different straps. The watch comes with three different options — graphite aluminum with a black strap, platinum aluminum with a blue strap and copper rose aluminum with a rosewater or a beet strap.

(Image credit: Fitbit )

As well as being lighter and slimmer, the Versa 4 also now has a physical button instead of the haptic button on the left-hand side of the watch. Fitbit says this makes it easier to find and physically press during a workout, so you don’t miss a rep, or delay pausing your watch at traffic lights with sweaty fingers.

Speaking of workouts, the Versa 4 has a bunch of new on-wrist exercise modes to choose from, including HIIT, dance, and skiing/snowboarding. There are more than 40 modes available on the watch, and the fitness tracker still has built-in GPS, allowing you to track your pace and distance without your smartphone.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Similar to the Fitbit Versa 3, the Versa 4 is still missing some of the more advanced sensors that are available on the Sense line. This includes an ECG app, an EDA sensor and a skin temperature sensor. If you’re looking for a wearable that will predominantly track your daily activities, this isn’t too much to worry about, however, if you’re looking to get a more holistic view of your health, it’s worth checking out the Fitbit Sense 2.

Fitbit Versa 4: Battery life

Fitbit claims the Fitbit Versa 4's battery life is more than six days. We have yet to put this to the test. Fitbit also mentions that the Versa 4 will have a fast charge feature, giving you a full day’s worth of battery in 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 4: Outlook

As was the case with the Fitbit Versa 3, it looks like the stand-out feature of the Versa 4 will be its activity-tracking capabilities. This is a streamlined version of the Fitbit Sense 2, and for people who don’t mind too much about having all the bells and whistles, it’ll be a decent activity tracker that’ll help you keep track of your daily activities.

That said, whether it’s worth the upgrade from the Fitbit Versa 3 remains to be seen. Stay tuned, as we’ll be putting all of Fitbit’s newest tech to the test soon.