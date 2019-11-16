Every 2019 MacBook Air is $200 off today only

No weekend in November is complete without a Black Friday doorbuster deal. This weekend's noteworthy sale comes courtesy of Best Buy, which is offering one of the best Black Friday laptop deals of the month.

Today only, Best Buy is taking $200 off every 2019 MacBook Air laptop. After discount, you can get the MacBook Air with 128GB for just $899.99. That's the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've seen and (at the time of this writing) it undercuts Amazon's price by $100.

Apple MacBook Air (2019): $200 off all configs @ Best Buy

The 2019 MacBook Air is an excellent everyday laptop for Mac fans. It sports a True Tone LCD, 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, and 128GB SSD. Best Buy is taking $200 off all configs today only. It's tied as the best MacBook Air sale ever.View Deal

The 2019 MacBook Air is a solid laptop for students, business users, or anyone who prefers macOS over Windows. As we noted in our Apple MacBook Air review, Apple's least expensive laptop has a sleek aluminum chassis, a crisp Retina display, and surprisingly powerful speakers.

The base model sports an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. However, we recommend you spend the extra bucks on the step-up model, which offers 256GB of storage. (It's on sale for $1,099.99, which is $200 off).

We wish its CPU had a little more kick — you get a Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU — but it's more than adequate for light/everyday work. Besides, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at Best Buy should you need the extra horsepower.

Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.