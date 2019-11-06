Disney Plus will assemble Avengers: Endgame on launch day

In a snap, Disney Plus just gained another major movie. Disney just announced that it's kicking off the service's launch day, Nov. 12, with the final chapter in Marvel's Infinity Saga.

Yes, Avengers: Endgame is a part of Disney Plus. Sadly, though, the saga won't be quite complete, as Avengers: Infinity War is stuck on Netflix until that contract expires in 2020.

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Bc2Ev83DuDNovember 6, 2019

This has us at Tom's Guide HQ wondering what other aces in the hole will Disney pull out to ramp up Disney Plus pre-orders.

Endgame joins the following other Marvel Cinematic Universe films that will hit Disney Plus on launch day:

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain Marvel (2019)

