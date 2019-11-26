Disney Plus just added an overdue feature that will make things easier

2 weeks might not sound like a long time, but I'm still a little surprised it took Disney Plus this long to nail one of the basics of being a streaming network. But, yes, this morning, updates to the service fixed one of my few issues with the service itself: how you start watching something you didn't finish.

When I opened Disney Plus this morning, in both Chrome and its iOS app, I saw that the Continue Watching row finally arrived. And it shows all my unfinished programming, including The Simpsons Movie, the first episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Star Wars: A New Hope.

To see what you've still got in your queue, open Disney Plus, and you should see a Continue Watching section on the home screen. This joins other another basic feature — a Resume button (with a progress marker) — that should have been there on day 1.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

My only other big issue with Disney Plus — it's streaming The Simpsons first 19+ seasons in the wrong aspect ratio — is also on Disney's "to do list." The company is not going to have that settled, though, until the new year.

Aside from these grievances, my Disney Plus review is quite positive, noting that Disney throws in 4K and family sharing at a much lower price than Netflix. My spoiler-free The Mandalorian review notes how great Disney's flagship original series is.