The AirPods are one of the hottest selling products in years, and you don't have to pay full price now that early Cyber Monday deals are starting to pop up. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are all offering AirPods sales at different times, which can make it difficult to shop.

That's where we come in. We're tracking Cyber Monday AirPods deals from all the major retailers and will be updating this guide frequently to help you get the best price on Apple's wireless earbuds.

Here's a quick breakdown of the three different AirPods models. There's the second-generation AirPods with charging case ($159 retail price), which is the entry-level model. The step up is the AirPods with wireless charging case (normally $199), which lets you charge the case and AirPods using a wireless charging pad. And then there's the new AirPods Pro ($249), which offer active noise cancelling and sweat-resistance.

The lowest price we've seen so far for the AirPods is $129, while $154 is the lowest price yet for the AirPods with wireless charging case. The AirPods Pro have not had a huge sale yet, but they've been as low as $234.

All of these AirPods are super-simple to pair with the iPhone and offer strong audio quality. And all of them offer a solid 5 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours of extra juice with their charging cases. (With active noise cancelling on, the AirPods Pro go for 4.5 hours.) It really comes down to the extra features you want.

Whichever AirPods you decide to buy, don't pay full price. Here are the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals now, and stay tuned for more big discounts.

Top AirPods Cyber Monday deals right now

AirPods Cyber Monday deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $134 ahead of Cyber Monday. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This is their lowest price ever at Best Buy.View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. They're $10 off. View Deal

Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $79 now $49

Not a fan of the Apple AirPods? Amazon has the Apple In-Ear Headphones on sale for just $49.99. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. They feature a built-in remote and mic.View Deal

AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. There's also a great Transparency Mode. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. View Deal