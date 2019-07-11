Galaxy Note 10 Will Kill Headphone Jack (Report)

Samsung might be finally building the "courage" to say no to the headphone jack.

The Korean tech giant has submitted its Galaxy Note 10+ to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval. Images the company submitted with its application, which are typically kept behind closed doors, have leaked. And lo and behold, they don't show any headphone jack.

The move would be a big one for Samsung. Apple removed the headphone jack in its iPhone 7 years ago and famously said that it took "courage" to remove the feature from its smartphone. Samsung has balked at removing the headphone jack and has icontinued to offer it in its devices. If the FCC leak, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile is any indication, the company might have finally decided to move on.

Such a move wouldn't be all that surprising. Increasingly, people are turning to wireless earbuds. Whether a wired connection is really all that desirable today is decidedly up for debate.

That said, if you're planning to buy a Galaxy Note 10+, you'll need to have a dongle if you still use wired headphones. And whether that dongle will come in the Galaxy Note 10+ box or sold separately is unclear.

What we don't know from the latest leak, however, is whether Samsung has decided to ditch the headphone jack in the standard Galaxy Note 10. Images of those devices haven't leaked yet, so there's no telling whether the headphone jack will be available on the lower-end model. If Samsung is planning to reduce its costs, however, chances are the headphone jack has been ditched altogether.

We'll ultimately find out for sure in early August, when Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 10 at a special press event on August 7. The company is expected to unveil both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Both will likely come with big screens, run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and feature a new Sound on Display feature that replaces the earpiece.