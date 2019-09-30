Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals in 2019

Black Friday 2019 will be here faster than you think. For gamers, that means the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are just weeks away. And with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch Lite, we expect to see Black Friday deals on both of Nintendo's consoles.

But just how cheap will Nintendo's consoles get and what stores will offer the best Nintendo Switch deals? Read on to see our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal predictions and tips.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 will fall on November 29, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, we expect the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to hit stores early to mid November. That's because each year Black Friday deals start earlier than the previous year.

And because 2019 will have a shorter holiday shopping period, we expect retailers to offer fast and furious deals the minute Halloween is over.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: predictions

Last year, eBay, Newegg, and Google offered the best Nintendo Switch deals of the 2018 holiday season. The Google Store led the pack offering the Switch for $239.99 via a store coupon that was valid for first-time Google Store shoppers. Meanwhile, Newegg had it on sale for $259, whereas eBay slashed the console's price to $255 during its 1-day sale.

As a result, this holiday season we suggest you wait for a Switch deal that drops the console's price to at least $249 before you pull the trigger.

The new Nintendo Switch Lite is a different beast. Rakuten recently had the new Switch Lite on sale for $169 ($30 off) via a sitewide coupon. However, every color sold out within minutes. We predict this deal will resurface on Black Friday, but you'll have to act fast and buy it without hesitation because it will likely sell out fast.

That said, if you can't wait and want Nintendo's handheld right now, you can buy the Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch Lite for $179.99 ($20 off) via coupon "SEPTSAVE19" from Google Express. You must be a first time Google Express customer to get this deal. It's one of the best gaming deals we've seen so far.

Retailers are also known for offering freebies with the Switch console. Expect to see it bundled with a $30 eShop gift card or a free Switch game. These bundles are typically available at all major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.

For the best Black Friday deals on Nintendo games and accessories, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are good places to start. In fact, Walmart currently has The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on sale for $49 ($10 off) and Minecraft for Nintendo Switch on sale for $19 ($10 off).

