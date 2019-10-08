Best Black Friday Laptop Deals in 2019

Laptop deals tend to dominate the majority of Black Friday deals. Along with Black Friday TV deals, they're the bread and butter of most Black Friday sales. But what kind of prices can you expect to pay for a MacBook Air or XPS 13 this holiday season? And are any $99 laptops worth your time and money? To predict 2019's best Black Friday laptop deals, we're taking a look at some of last year's best deals along with the best laptop deals we've seen in 2019.

The good news is that you'll see plenty of laptop sales in the coming weeks. Retailers will discount everything from ultra-cheap Chromebooks to high-end gaming rigs. Here's a look at the best Black Friday laptop deals you can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Black Friday Laptop deals to watch out for

To date, the cheapest Black Friday laptop deal we've seen happened last year when Walmart slashed the Samsung Chromebook 3's price to just $99. The sale, which we expect to resurface again this year, was brief and sold out within minutes.

However, shop with caution when you see a $99 laptop. (The Chromebook 3 is the exception because it's actually a good machine). These sub-$100 laptops tend to be underpowered and will have you yearning for a faster laptop within weeks.

If you're on a budget and want a cheap laptop you might be better off paying a bit more for a budget system we recommend. Take for instance, the Acer Aspire 5. It starts at $399 and packs a healthy spec sheet with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. It's one of the best laptops under $500. Spend a bit more, and you can get an Aspire 5 with Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $529 on sale at Walmart.

Black Friday MacBook deals to watch for

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to Apple deals, we expect the MacBook Air 2019 (with True Tone) to see some steep discounts on Black Friday. So far, it's dropped as low as $899. We predict it'll hit $849 at Best Buy or Amazon. (It's frequently on sale at Amazon for $999.99). It's likely that the previous model (non-True Tone) will hit $800, which would be an amazing deal. Keep in mind the main difference between both 2019 models is that the newer model has True Tone, whereas the other doesn't. True Tone is a technology that adjusts the screen's color based on ambient lighting.

Apple's MacBook Pros are a different beast. These laptops never drop below $999. Expect to see the 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch at this price. That said, the higher-end models will likely see discounts of up to $700 off. That's what we saw from Amazon and Best Buy during Prime Day.

There's a chance we may see a 16-inch MacBook Pro during the unconfirmed Apple October 2019 event, but that's still mostly a rumor.

Dell Black Friday laptop deals to watch for

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops of 2019 and we expect to see sitewide XPS 13 and XPS 15 sales throughout Black Friday. Dell's XPS line up is a tad complicated, but here's what we're predicting.

XPS 13 (7390): The XPS 13 (7390) is the newest model in Dell's repertoire. It sports Intel's new 10th-gen CPUs. The base model starts at $999, but Dell dropped it to $881 in September. Expect to see that price point again in November.

XPS 13 (9380): Despite being the previous-gen XPS, the 9380 is an amazing system that provides more than enough power for the average user. The 9380 will likely drop to $899 or less this holiday season, a price we already saw back in August during Dell's back-to-school sale.

XPS 15 (7590): With its larger 15-inch screen, the XPS 15 rarely hits under $1,000. However, it hit an all-time price low of $912 during Labor Day. The model that went on sale packed a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you see this config on sale again at or below $912 — buy it. It's an incredible steal.

On the gaming front, expect to see 10% to 15% off Alienware laptops. The most affordable Alienware laptop will likely include a GTX 1060 card and start at $912 — a price we saw during Dell's back-to-school sale.