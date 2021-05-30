Best Walmart Memorial Day sales in 2021

From furniture to BBQ grills, Walmart Memorial Day sales are here for the summer. Although it's technically not summer yet, Walmart is slashing prices sitewide. Memorial Day is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year and so far Walmart isn't holding back.
Some of our favorite deals include discounts on outdoor furniture, TVs as low as $69, and huge price cuts on some of our favorite workout equipment. Naturally, Walmart isn't the only retailer with holiday deals. So make sure to follow our coverage of the best Memorial Day sales for discounts from other retailers. Otherwise, below you'll find the best Walmart Memorial Day sales you can shop now.
Walmart Memorial Day sales — Quick links
- Adult/children's bikes: up to $250 off all models
- Camping gear: save on tents, lanterns, first aid kits, more
- Fans & air conditioning: deals from $17
- Fitness & exercise: up to 40% off yoga mats, weights, treadmills
- Gaming laptops: MSI, Asus, Gateway from $749
- HDTVs: deals from $69
- Home furniture: up to $100 off mattresses, sofas, more
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot, more
- Outdoor cooking: BBQ grills and accessories from $29
- Patio & garden: lounge chairs and tables from $36
Best Walmart Memorial Day sales
Cooling fans/AC: deals from $69 @ Walmart
Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, Walmart Memorial Day sales are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $69, whereas AC window units start at $134. View Deal
Bedding: ultra-soft sheet sets from $24 @ Walmart
From mattresses to sheet sets, Walmart is slashing the price of all things bedroom related. For instance, you can get the Nobel Linens 6-Piece Sheet Set for $24 (queen, pictured). That's $75 off and one of the biggest bedding discounts we've seen from Walmart. View Deal
Bikes: up to $250 off all models @ Walmart
Whether you're trying to get into shape or just going for a spin, Walmart Memorial Day sales are knocking up to $250 off a variety of bikes for adults and children. After discount, children's bikes start at $59 and adult bikes from $119. View Deal
Sony 55" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $698 @ Walmart
A 55-inch Sony TV for under $800 is rare, under $700 is an absolute steal. But that's what Walmart is currently offering. This 2020 TV features HDR Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Google Assistant/AirPlay 2 support, and a special gaming mode for smooth gameplay.View Deal
Gateway 15.6-inch Notebook: was $749 now $419 @ Walmart
This Gateway Creator Series Performance Notebook sports an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SDD. It's an excellent device for work at home and on the move. View Deal
Farberware 3.2 Qt Air Fryer: was $99 now $47 @ Walmart
Allowing you to grill, bake, roast, and fry family favorite foods like chicken, french fries, and onion rings, this Farberware Air Fryer works with little or no oil. Which helps to reduce calories compared to traditional frying. It's also super easy to use and the 3.2 qt food baskets can fit up to 2 pounds of food.View Deal
Ninja Foodi Cooker 6.5qt: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart
This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer, and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. Now $60 off and with a family-size capacity, it's not one to miss.View Deal
Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum. It offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice. This is one of the cheapest robo vacuums we've ever seen and it's just $40 shy of it's all-time price low. View Deal
iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $189 @ Walmart
The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach areas of your home. It features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can command it via your voice. Even better, its free app allows you to schedule it to sweep up your home up to seven times per week. View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat: was $250 now $199 @ Walmart
The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. As part of the Walmart deals event, the retailer is slashing $50 off. View Deal
