Best Garmin Black Friday deals 2020: Save $200 on top GPS watches

Garmin Black Friday deals mean you'll be able to score some of the best sports watches and fitness trackers for cheap.

Many Black Friday Garmin deals happening right now apply to models that have been around for a few years, but from experience, we can tell you that they hold their value for a long time. But if you're hoping to find a newer Garmin watch on sale, bookmark this page. We should see impressive discounts the closer we get to November 27.

Garmin watches make great deals for golfers, runners, triathletes, or even those who just want to get some more exercise, and want to track how well they're doing.

We've taken a look at all of best Garmin Black Friday deals, and picked out the ones that are worthwhile. For more savings all season long, check out our coverage of Black Friday deals.

Best Garmin Black Friday deals right now

All Garmin Black Friday deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449, now $269 @ Amazon

Who doesn't like listening to tunes when they work out? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.View Deal

Garmin Instinct: was $299, now $199 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X: was $799 now $509 @ Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X is a GPS watch that has it all and then some. It's hardy with a sapphire screen protecting against scratches and bumps, and the 12GB of storage is home to topographical maps to track your run, walk or jaunt round the golf course. And, it has epic battery life—it can go several days using GPS without needing a recharge.View Deal

Garmin vivoactive 3: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin vivoactive 3, which is $120 off right now. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running yoga, swimming and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Garmin Approach S40: was $299, now $229 @ Amazon

If you're an avid golfer or know one, the Garmin Approach S40 is a great gift idea. It won't help your handicap, but this golf watch is not only stylish, but has a colorful 1.2-inch display and can show you more than 41,000 courses from around the world. When you're not on the links, it can also track your steps and other activities. And with 15 hours of battery life, you can get in two rounds without worrying about it losing power.View Deal