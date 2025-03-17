Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon

Deals
By published

Save on the Garmin Fenix 8 Solar

Garmin Fenix 8 deal
(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 8 is the best sports watch you can get offering top-notch tracking, training analysis and navigation features, but it’s fair to say it doesn’t come cheap.

That’s why I’ve been hunting for discounts on the Fenix 8 ever since it launched, and Amazon just reduced the 51mm of the Garmin Fenix 8 Solar by 5%. It’s a small discount, but still a significant one, with the Garmin Fenix 8 now available for $1,134 at Amazon, down from $1,199.

Garmin Fenix 8 Solar 51mm
Garmin Fenix 8 Solar 51mm: was $1,199 now $1,134 at Amazon

This rare discount on the Garmin Fenix 8 drops the 51mm Solar model to its lowest ever price, with the 5% reduction knocking $65 off the price. The 51mm Fenix 8 Solar offers the best battery life of any Fenix 8, with the solar panels on its watch face helping it to last up to 48 days in watch mode in sunny conditions.

View Deal

It’s still an expensive watch, but any saving is worth flagging given that the Fenix 8 only came out in August 2024 and it’s the best Garmin watch available.

I’ve been wearing the AMOLED version of the Fenix 8 since it launched, running a marathon with it last month, and there’s no sports watch that can match the combination of sports and smart features you get.

The Fenix 8 Solar on sale has a memory-in-pixel display rather than an AMOLED one, which is less bright, but Garmin’s MIP screens are still clear to read, especially well in bright sunlight, and they extend the battery life of the watch considerably compared with AMOLED.

Garmin Fenix 8

(Image credit: Future)

That’s especially the case with the 51mm watch that’s discounted, which is perfect for those who love to take on epic adventures in the great outdoors because of its battery life and durable design, which has a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal screen.

I hope to see other models of the Fenix 8 start to get discounts in the coming months, but since it is a new watch and Garmin’s flagship, any saving is a welcome surprise for now, so this deal is worth considering if you want the latest and greatest model.

If you’re happy to look at older models, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro 51mm watch is available for $746 on Amazon right now. It’s not a diveproof watch like the Fenix 8 and doesn’t have its mic and speaker, or as long battery life, but it’s still an outstanding sports watch with most of the same key tracking and training analysis features.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Smartwatches Deals
TOPICS
Nick Harris-Fry
Nick Harris-Fry
Senior Writer

Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.

Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.

Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Garmin Enduro 3
Garmin Enduro 3 crashes to lowest ever price on Amazon — it's better value than the Fenix 8
Garmin Epix 2 lowest price
The Garmin Epix 2 just hit its lowest ever price with Walmart beating Black Friday discounts
Garmin Epix 2
The Garmin Epix 2 is just $379 right now — here’s why I’d get it ahead of the Apple Watch 10
Garmin Epix Pro price drop
Garmin Presidents’ Day sale — 7 great deals on sports watches I’d shop right now
Garmin deals
Best Garmin deals in March 2025
Google Pixel Watch
Epic smartwatch sale from $33 — 9 deals I'd shop from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more
Latest in Smartwatches
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do
7 best Apple Watch features you're probably not using, but should
Close-up of the Amazfit Active 2 and Apple Watch SE next to each other on a user&#039;s wrist
I put the Apple Watch SE vs Amazfit Active 2 through a 7-round face-off — here's the winner
The Apple Watch Series 10 on display at the device&#039;s launch in September 2024
Apple Watch sales plummet 19% as smartwatch market declines for first time
apple watch 4
Apple Watch escapes U.S. import ban after court victory in patent case
Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a black silicone strap and Amazfit T-Rex 3 on an orange silicone strap shown side-by-side on a user&#039;s wrist
I walked 10,000 steps with Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Amazfit T-Rex 3 —here's the winner
Latest in Deals
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest
I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale
More about smartwatches
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do

7 best Apple Watch features you're probably not using, but should
Close-up of the Amazfit Active 2 and Apple Watch SE next to each other on a user&#039;s wrist

I put the Apple Watch SE vs Amazfit Active 2 through a 7-round face-off — here's the winner
Google Pixel 9a render

Google Pixel 9a benchmarks leaked — and the scores are underwhelming
See more latest
Most Popular
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
A woman and man wearing Lululemon apparel
Huge Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' restock — shop my 11 top picks from $19 now
Asics Gel Kayano 30 price drop
Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 13 running shoe deals I'd shop now
Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest
I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale
A DreamCloud mattress and Saatva Classic mattress seperated by a vertical line
DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
Woman using Bowflex gym at home
Huge Bowflex sale — save $500 on this home gym
A woman lying on her side on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic
The luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to everyone drops to its joint lowest price in new Sleep Week deal
Steam Deck OLED
Massive Steam sale offering PC games from under $1 — here's 18 must-buy titles I'd go for