Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 8 is the best sports watch you can get offering top-notch tracking, training analysis and navigation features, but it’s fair to say it doesn’t come cheap.

That’s why I’ve been hunting for discounts on the Fenix 8 ever since it launched, and Amazon just reduced the 51mm of the Garmin Fenix 8 Solar by 5%. It’s a small discount, but still a significant one, with the Garmin Fenix 8 now available for $1,134 at Amazon, down from $1,199.

Garmin Fenix 8 Solar 51mm: was $1,199 now $1,134 at Amazon This rare discount on the Garmin Fenix 8 drops the 51mm Solar model to its lowest ever price, with the 5% reduction knocking $65 off the price. The 51mm Fenix 8 Solar offers the best battery life of any Fenix 8, with the solar panels on its watch face helping it to last up to 48 days in watch mode in sunny conditions.

It’s still an expensive watch, but any saving is worth flagging given that the Fenix 8 only came out in August 2024 and it’s the best Garmin watch available.

I’ve been wearing the AMOLED version of the Fenix 8 since it launched, running a marathon with it last month, and there’s no sports watch that can match the combination of sports and smart features you get.

The Fenix 8 Solar on sale has a memory-in-pixel display rather than an AMOLED one, which is less bright, but Garmin’s MIP screens are still clear to read, especially well in bright sunlight, and they extend the battery life of the watch considerably compared with AMOLED.

(Image credit: Future)

That’s especially the case with the 51mm watch that’s discounted, which is perfect for those who love to take on epic adventures in the great outdoors because of its battery life and durable design, which has a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal screen.

I hope to see other models of the Fenix 8 start to get discounts in the coming months, but since it is a new watch and Garmin’s flagship, any saving is a welcome surprise for now, so this deal is worth considering if you want the latest and greatest model.

If you’re happy to look at older models, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro 51mm watch is available for $746 on Amazon right now. It’s not a diveproof watch like the Fenix 8 and doesn’t have its mic and speaker, or as long battery life, but it’s still an outstanding sports watch with most of the same key tracking and training analysis features.