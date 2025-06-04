Amazon takes up to 50% off Garmin watches — here’s 9 deals I’m adding to my cart

Warmer weather is finally here — which means outdoor activities, including running, are topping our agendas. If you need an excuse to upgrade your running gear, we have the perfect one just for you. Amazon is slashing the prices on the latest and best Garmin watches.

For instance, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is down to $483, a whopping 47% off, and the Forerunner 255 is just $299, saving you $100. Plus, with Father's Day right around the corner, these epic deals could also make the perfect gift for a sporty dad.

Whether you need a rugged adventure watch or a sleek smartwatch, the Garmin sale on Amazon has a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks.

Beata Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $166 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.

Garmin Lily 2 : was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Lily 2 Active is easily one of the sleekest-looking designs Garmin has come out with, and this new discount only sweetens the deal. Now, we'd not only recommend a watch on looks alone, but you're also getting access to a built-in GPS and a wealth of different sports modes.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The new Garmin Forerunner 570 now supersedes the Forerunner 265 in the Garmin range and has a bigger, brighter screen plus a mic and speaker, but the Forerunner 265 is $200 cheaper thanks to this deal and matches the Forerunner 570 well on sports tracking features.

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This discount on the Garmin Venu 3 equals the lowest price it’s ever gone for, with both the standard Venu 3 and smaller Venu 3S reduced by $100 at multiple retailers. It’s a sleek AMOLED smartwatch with features like NFC payments and music storage on top of Garmin’s reliably excellent sports tracking.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: was $999 now $789 at Amazon The Fenix 8 is the top dog in Garmin’s smartwatch range. The Garmin Fenix 8 only came out last August so to see the entire range reduced by $200 is remarkable.