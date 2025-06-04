Amazon takes up to 50% off Garmin watches — here’s 9 deals I’m adding to my cart
Shop sporty and sleek smartwatches ahead of Father's Day
Warmer weather is finally here — which means outdoor activities, including running, are topping our agendas. If you need an excuse to upgrade your running gear, we have the perfect one just for you. Amazon is slashing the prices on the latest and best Garmin watches.
For instance, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is down to $483, a whopping 47% off, and the Forerunner 255 is just $299, saving you $100. Plus, with Father's Day right around the corner, these epic deals could also make the perfect gift for a sporty dad.
Whether you need a rugged adventure watch or a sleek smartwatch, the Garmin sale on Amazon has a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks.
Beata Garmin deals
This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers 11-day battery life, 24/7 health tracking, 25+ sports apps, and smart notifications, keeping you connected on both Android and iOS.
The Lily 2 Active is easily one of the sleekest-looking designs Garmin has come out with, and this new discount only sweetens the deal. Now, we'd not only recommend a watch on looks alone, but you're also getting access to a built-in GPS and a wealth of different sports modes.
The new Garmin Forerunner 570 now supersedes the Forerunner 265 in the Garmin range and has a bigger, brighter screen plus a mic and speaker, but the Forerunner 265 is $200 cheaper thanks to this deal and matches the Forerunner 570 well on sports tracking features.
This discount on the Garmin Venu 3 equals the lowest price it’s ever gone for, with both the standard Venu 3 and smaller Venu 3S reduced by $100 at multiple retailers. It’s a sleek AMOLED smartwatch with features like NFC payments and music storage on top of Garmin’s reliably excellent sports tracking.
The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale for 47% off The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the white titanium design on the silver band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and slate steel models are also on sale but are more expensive.
The Garmin Forerunner 970 has just launched, meaning now’s the time to look for discounts on its predecessor the Garmin Forerunner 965, and this $100 discount doesn’t disappoint. The Forerunner 965 is an incredible AMOLED sports watch with offline maps and a wealth of sports tracking and training analysis features all packed into a lightweight design. The Forerunner 970 has a brighter screen and some new features like a built-in flashlight, but will set you back $749 right now.
The Fenix 8 is the top dog in Garmin’s smartwatch range. The Garmin Fenix 8 only came out last August so to see the entire range reduced by $200 is remarkable.
If you prefer big batteries to AMOLED screens then the Enduro 3 is the watch for you. It lasts up to 90 days on a charge in sunny conditions. The Enduro 3 has almost all the sports and navigation features you get on the Fenix 8, only lacking the latter's diveproof design and mic/speaker.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
