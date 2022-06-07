Best Buy PS5 restock now live — how to get your console

PS5 restock has returned to Best Buy. For a limited time, the retailer has the PS5 Disc with Horizon Forbidden West in stock for $549 via this link (opens in new tab).

This Best Buy PS5 restock is open to everyone. (No Totaltech membership is required). This is the first restock we've seen from Best Buy in weeks. It was first spotted by console tracker Wario 64.

Best Buy PS5 restock

(opens in new tab) PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Console Bundle: $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This official Sony bundle comes with a PS5 Disc console and a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. It's currently in stock for $549 at Best Buy. In our Horizon Forbidden West review (opens in new tab), We called the Editor's Choice game an excellent sequel that delivers a thrilling open-world experience to fans of the original game.

(opens in new tab) PS5 Digital w/ Horizon Forbidden West: for $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This bundle includes the PS5 Digital console (no disc) along with a downloadable version of Horizon Forbidden West.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So, it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.