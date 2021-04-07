Apple Memorial Day sales 2021: The best early deals on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more

Apple Memorial Day sales are here, though the day itself may still be a little ways down the road that doesn’t mean retailers aren’t already offering fantastic discounts on everything from iPads to MacBooks.

Memorial Day itself is scheduled for May 31 this year, but Memorial Day sales are already well underway. We’ve already spotted a variety of big discounts on some of Apple’s biggest products including the flagship iPhone 12 and the noise-canceling AirPods Pro.

Apple products are always some of the popular items when it comes to seasonal sales so it’s not surprising to see that retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are already knocking serious money off a range of products from the Californian-based company.

Below you’ll find the best Apple Memorial Day sales currently available. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we get closer to the holiday the savings will only get bigger and new products are sure to be added.

Apple Memorial Day Sales - iPhone

iPhone 12: up to $700 off w/ Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

If you sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, with a new line, and have an eligible phone for trade-in you can get up to $700 off any iPhone 12 model. That's one of the best iPhone deals currently going. Already a Verizon member? No problem, you can still trade-in your current phone and get up to $440 off a new iPhone, which isn't too shabby. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini w/ unlimited data: $60/month @ Mint

If you're after the compact iPhone 12 mini, then Mint Mobile is your best bet. The provider is offering the device with unlimited 5G data for just $60/month on a 24-month contract. That works at $30/month for the phone itself and $30/month for the unlimited 5G data, not bad from Mint, which operates on T-Mobile's network. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro (256GB): 50% off w/ installment plan @ AT&T

If you purchase the iPhone 12 Pro with a 30-month installment plan at AT&T you'll currently get 50% off, and best of all the deal doesn't require any form of trade-in. It's only valid on the 256GB model though, but that's more than enough storage for even the biggest of selfie snappers. View Deal

iPhone 11: $5/month w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

It's no longer the newest iPhone on the block, but the former flagship iPhone 11 is still a great handset. You can get it for $5/month if you add an Unlimited line to your account with Verizon. That's a steal for a phone that can still hold its own. View Deal

iPhone SE: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering new customers who opt for an Unlimited plan the chance to get an iPhone SE for free. That's easily one of the best iPhone deals you can get right now. If you purchase this promotion online, you'll even get 50% off your activation fee as well. Happy days. View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - Headphones

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $77 @ Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 might not be the first product that springs to mind when you think Apple headphones, but these are perfect for the gym and running. Offering a comfortable, flexible fit and sweat resistance, they should be on your radar. View Deal

AirPods: was $159 now $128 @ Amazon

if you want AirPods at the lowest price possible then you can get the buds with a standard charging case for just $128 at Amazon. These AirPods still include Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Walmart

AirPods Pro with active noise canceling are currently just $219 at Walmart. That's a very decent $30 off the usual price, but AirPods Pro has been known to go down to $200 fairly regularly in the past. We expect these will drop lower as we approach Memorial Day, it may be worth waiting for a deeper discount. View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - iPads

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad still gets the job done. It sports an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD display, 8MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, and a very impressive 10 hours of battery life. For just shy of $300, this is a great way to get an iPad for not too much money. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

With a larger 10.9-inch display, a zippy A14 Bionic CPU, and Magic Keyboard support, this iPad is perfect for those looking for a laptop replacement in tablet form. A $50 discount at Amazon isn't the biggest saving we've ever seen but history shows that even this deal won't last long, so don't delay. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $944 @ Amazon

This iPad Pro boasts a monstrous A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, a 7MP front camera, and a beautiful12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Rentia display. Which is all to say, it's an incredible tablet. At $944 on Amazon, it's one of the best iPad Pro deals currently running. View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199, now $169

The Apple Watch Series 3 is at this point basically the entry-level device in Apple's wearable range, and it's still a solid pickup even if its showing its age now. It's dropped as low as $129 in the past, so this could be one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - HomePod

HomePod mini: $99 @ Walmart

Now that Apple has discontinued the HomePod proper, the HomePod mini has taken its place as Apple's smart offering. Keeping 360 audio and Siri support, it's a nifty little device. It's not currently on sale, but there could be money off as we get closer to Memorial Day. View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - MacBooks

MacBook Air 256GB (early 2020): was $1,099 now $997 @ Amazon

Amazon isn't offering money off the latest model of the MacBook Air, but if you're after a MacBook for a sub-$1000 price then you can't go wrong with this early 2020 model. It offers a 13.3-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 GPU. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 512GB (2020) : was $1,249 now $1,197 @ Amazon

Making use of Apple's latest M1 chipset, this MacBook is perfect for power-hungry users. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life which should easily get you through the workday, or plenty of streaming. The speed 512GB SSD is a great bonus. View Deal