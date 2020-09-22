Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2020

It's going to be a big month for Prime Day Apple Watch deals. Apple just refreshed its Apple Watch lineup with new models and retailers will likely use Amazon Prime Day to discount not only the just-released models, but Apple's previous-gen models as well.

Although we don't have an official Prime Day 2020 date yet, rumors indicate it could come as soon as October. An Amazon spokesperson tells us that Prime Day will happen in Q4 of 2020.

Nevertheless, we expect to see an influx of Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals when Amazon's retail holiday kicks off. So we're offering some Apple Watch predictions and buying advice, along with a mix of Apple Watch deals you can take advantage of right now.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals — new models

The $279 Apple Watch SE and the $399 Apple Watch 6 are the latest smartwatches in Apple's lineup. The cheaper Apple Watch SE uses the same CPU as the Apple Watch 5, however, it lacks the Series 5's always-on display. Otherwise, it has the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and the always-on altimeter as the Series 6. It also features fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency SOS, and international emergency calling. (None of those features can be found on the entry-level Apple Watch 3).

In terms of Prime Day Apple Watch deals, we predict the Apple Watch SE will see very modest deals — if any at all. Expect to see $10 off or perhaps $50 off the models with built-in LTE.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 6 is likely to see more generous discounts (since it's priced higher at $399). That said, we expect Prime Day Apple Watch deals for this model to range between $15 to $50 off. Those were the types of deals we saw last year when the Apple Watch 5 first made its debut.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals — previous-gen models

Get ready to see some amazing Prime Day Apple Watch deals on the Series 5. To date, the best Apple Watch Series 5 discount we've seen has knocked $129 off the GPS/44mm model dropping its price to $299. That's the same all-time low we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm). That said, any Prime Day Apple Watch deal below $299 would be considered epic and we wouldn't hesitate to recommend.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 3 has regularly sold for $169, which is $30 off its full price. We suspect Prime Day Apple Watch deals could drop its price to a mere $129. That's the same price we saw for this model during last year's Black Friday. Should it hit that price — or anywhere near it — it will be short-lived deal with limited stock. So snatch it while you can.

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals right now