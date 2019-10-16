The Beats Solo Pro Are Here to Challenge the Bose 700 for $100 Less

This is the Beats Solo Pro, the new headphones from Apple’s Beats by Dr. Dre. It’s their first on-ear, noise-cancelling headphones.

We haven’t tried the Solo Pro yet but it comes with some pretty advanced tech, from folding open to power them on and “Hey Siri” support to Transparency, a feature that filters the outside world sound and mixes it with your music so you can listen to others just fine without stopping a song.

The best part? The Beats Solo Pro cost $299, which is $100 less than the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones. Here's everything you need to know about the Beats Solo Pro.

According to Beats, the Beats Solo Pro will be available on October 30, but you can preorder them already at Apple. Just in time for the holiday season.

The Beats Solo Pro cost $299. This compares nicely to the Bose 700’s $399 — which is the current king of the hill when it comes to noise cancelling headphones, but we don’t know how the Beats Solo Pro sounds yet.

Beats Solo Pro’s design and colors

(Image credit: Beats)

The Beats Solo Pro headphones are available in black, ivory, gray, dark blue, light blue and red.

The company says that it has “redesigned the on-ear cushions with a remodeled enclosure," changing it from its previous generation of on-ear headphones. It claims that it will give better sound while improving long-wear comfort.

The headphones also feature metal sliders to adjust to your head size, again claiming that it bests its previous generation. The headband remains still while you adjust the earpieces to your liking.

Beats Solo Pro’s active noise cancelling

This is Beats’ first foray into on-ear active noise cancelling, although they are not new to ANC. The company claims it is based on Beats’ Studio3 Wireless active noise reduction with a new audio model adapted to the physics of the new cans. Beats says that its tech “also evaluates fit and adjusts for leakage caused by hair, earrings, different ear shapes and movement of your head as you go about the day” while analyzing what you are listening to and adjusting the sounds according to it.

Beats call this technology “Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling”, which sounds cool on paper but we'll have to see how it sounds in real life.

Beats Solo Pro Apple Audio Sharing and Transparency

In addition to the active noise cancelling, the Beats Solo Pro have two additional cool features.

One is Apple Audio Sharing. The headphones come with W1 and H1 chips, which allow you to listen to a movie or a song playing on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV with other people using their own headphones.

The other one is Transparency, a technology that uses the headphones two built-in external microphones to capture ambient sound, filter it to make less noisy, and mix it with whatever you are playing so you can interact with others and the environment without having to stop your audio.

Transparency is kind of the anti-active noise reduction, as it eliminates any passive external sound muffling caused by your cans. It sounds just like the tech used by the Surface Earbuds. You only need to tap a button and it gets activated.

The Beats Solo Pro‘s case. (Image credit: Beats)

Beats Solo Pro’s battery life

Beats claims that with active noise reduction or with the transparency option on, the headphones will last you 22 hours. Without it, it says you can get as much 40 hours. With noise cancellation on, the Bose 700 are rated to last 20 hours on a charge.

The company also claims that it has a fast charging option which it dubs “Fast Fuel” that puts 3 hours of playback with only 10 minutes of charge. One bad thing: the Beats Solo Pro charges through a Lightning cable, which is quite a letdown in an era where everyone has moved to USB-C.

Outlook

The Beats Solo Pro have the potential to steal some thunder away from the Bose 700 because they cost $100 less while delivering active noise cancellation without wires. The multiple color options and features like Transparency sweeten the deal. Stay tuned for our full review to see how good these headphones sound and how well the noise cancellation works.