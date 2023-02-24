Bag the cheapest VPN worth buying with these incredible PureVPN deals

Who wants to pay more than they have to? Not you, that's for sure. While having the best VPN is something more and more people are considering, many providers are charging eye-watering sums for mediocre products.

That certainly can't be said for PureVPN, though. With prices so low you might raise an eyebrow, it's a quality VPN that'll keep your browsing private and encrypted, sidestep any censorship you might be facing, and even unblock tons of global streaming sites so you can watch anything, anywhere.

So, onto the price. The real show-stopper is PureVPN's 5-year plan, which comes in at an almost unbelievable $1.33 a month (opens in new tab). That's less than $80 all-in, which is less than you'd pay for a single year from many rival providers, making it one of the best value VPN deals we've ever seen.

However, if you'd prefer a smaller initial outlay, the 1-year plan is still a bargain. At a seriously tempting $1.99 a month (opens in new tab), or around $24 all-in, it's the perfect way to get started with VPNs and save cash in the process.

Whichever plan you go with, know that you're getting a solid VPN for an incredible price. More info on these deals below.

(opens in new tab) PureVPN | 5 years | $1.33/mo (opens in new tab)

This isn't the first time PureVPN has slashed its price this low, but it's not something we see every day. If you're looking for reliable VPN cover for the cheapest possible price to stay safe online and stream more content, it's the perfect choice.

(opens in new tab) PureVPN | 1 year + FREE PureKeep password manager | $1.99/mo (opens in new tab)

For commitment-phobes, PureVPN is also offering a bargain 1-year plan. It's almost as cheap per month, it's flexible, much cheaper upfront, and still offers great value compared to its rivals. What's more, should you choose the 1-year plan, you'll also get a free subscription to PureKeep, PureVPN's in-house password manager. This deal is exclusive to Tom's Guide. So, all of that for less than $25... It's not bad, is it?

Is this PureVPN deal good?

In short: yes, it's almost unbeatable!

PureVPN is a reliable mid-range VPN provider that's well-suited to general privacy usage, streaming global content on Netflix and other sites, as well as avoiding restrictions imposed by governments or workplaces.

When compared to the competition, though, PureVPN's biggest draw is its price. At $1.33 a month, there isn't a VPN on the market that can match its combination of functionality and value.

So, if you fancy getting 5 whole years of internet privacy and protection, you need look no further.

Sign up on the PureVPN website (opens in new tab).