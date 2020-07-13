Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro just hit lowest price ever — if you act fast

Great news if you were hoping to score Apple's best laptop for dollars off retail. Right now, Amazon is slashing $400 off the powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,999 via an on-page coupon. That's $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen this MacBook.

It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen yet this year.

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $1,999 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off at Amazon right now. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Amazon

The ultimate Mac laptop, this model comes with a Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. This is biggest price drop ($400 off) we've seen for this specific configuration. View Deal

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop of choice for video editors, web developers, music creators and other professionals.

This model on sale packs a 16-inch (3072 x 1920-pixel) Retina display, 2.6 GHz Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

If you need a machine with more kick, Amazon also has the Core i9-powered model on sale for $2,399 via on-page coupon.

In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we loved its Magic Keyboard, big 16-inch screen with slim bezels and powerful CPU performance. We gave it a near perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its overall greatness and impressive 10 hours and 55 minute battery life.

In terms of performance, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops in its class. In one test, it took Apple's system 8 minutes to transcode a 6.5GB 4K video to 1080p which is on par with the Dell XPS 15's time.

Weighing in at 4.3 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a bit heavier and larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches). By comparison, it's lighter than the new Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 13.5 x 9 x 0.7-inches).

So if you're looking for a great value on the lightweight, yet powerful MacBook Pro, we recommend you take advantage of this deal.

Here at Tom's Guide, we're sharing the best July sales as part of our Summer Savings event. Be sure to check back often for the best deals of the season.