Apple Watch Black Friday deal: Apple Watch 3 for $169 is impulse buy cheap

Been waiting for the Black Friday Apple Watch deals to start? Well, for anyone who's had thoughts on an Apple Watch, but didn't want to commit at full price, we've got the sale for you. Right now, one of the best early Black Friday deals makes the Apple Watch quite affordable.

While supplies last, Amazon has the Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $169. That's a discount of $30 off the standard $199 price, and an overall $110 off of its original $279 price (the historic high according to CamelCamelCamel). This is the lowest price ever for the Apple Watch Series 3. We've also found that Amazon's sale on the brand new Apple Watch 6 is still alive.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Apple's kept its most budget-friendly Apple Watch in the lineup for years, and Amazon's pricing has it at the cheapest price we've ever seen. Heck, back in the Fall 2019, the Apple Watch 3 was as expensive as $270.View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $374 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 6's brighter display and faster charging could convince even a Watch 5 owner to upgrade. Amazon has it for $25 off.View Deal

$80 more affordable than the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch 3 packs the same 18-hour battery life, heart rate monitor and sleep tracking tricks. Yes, this perennial entry on our best smartwatch list has stuck around with good reason.

Sure, if you want a compass or fall detection, you might want the SE, but as we explained in our Apple Watch Series 3 review, it's already a great wearable. Its fitness-tracking features are excellent, Siri is speedy and the option to connect Bluetooth earbuds to listen to music is more than welcome.

Apple Watch 3 deals should be a staple of the Black Friday season, as vendors likely want to sell through stock of this older model. Yes, the aforementioned Apple Watch 6 deal takes $25 off of that model, but when the Apple Watch 3 is less than half the price? It's hard to argue against the 3 if you've yet to commit to the Apple Watch.

Looking for something better? Make sure to follow our guide to the best Apple Watch deals for more discounts on other Apple Watches, as well as our hub to all of the Apple Black Friday deals on all sorts of gear.