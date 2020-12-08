Apple AirPods Studio could launch today — here’s why

Apple’s AirPods Pro are already some ofthe best wireless earbuds , so the ongoing talk of the over-ear AirPods Studio headphones has had us excited. Unfortunately they’ve been perpetually delayed and it was looking like we wouldn’t see them before the end of 2020.

But it looks like those plans may have changed, because the latest rumor claims AirPods Studio are coming sooner than we thought. In fact, they could be coming in just a few hours.

We’ve just found out Apple has a product launch planned for later today ( December 8), though this reveal looks set to be be just an announcement via a press release rather than one of Apple’s grand launch events.

We’ve theorized that this could be the long-awaited launch of the Apple AirTags, but sources speaking to AppleTrack said that Apple could finally be announcing the AirPods Studio.

Unfortunately AppleTrack doesn’t give us any more information, so we’ll just have to wait a few hours to see what Apple has in store for us.

The AirPods Studio had been rumored to arrive at one of Apple’s many launch events earlier this year, but delays had allegedly pushed them back into 2021. Unfortunately it wasn’t clear when in 2021, and as usual there was complete radio silence from Apple. The prospect of them arriving in just a few hours is quite exciting, and this could be a chance for a pair of Apple over-ear headphones to make it onto our best headphones list .

Apple may have the Beats headphone brand, but those cans are being significantly outperformed by the like of the Sony WH-1000M4, Bose 700, and Beats earbuds.

AirPods Studio are set to come with active noise cancellation, a head and neck detection system that cuts off audio when you’re not actively wearing them, a custom equalizer, swappable earpads made of a HomePod-inspired mesh, and a USB-C port in lieu of a 3.5mm headphone jack. We’ve also heard that the AirPods Studio could sell for as much as $599, though rumor is a cheaper “sporty” pair will be available for a much more palatable, but still expensive, $350.

It seems unlikely that AirPods Studio will actually hit the Apple Store before the end of the year. While stranger things have happened, we’ll probably be seeing them in early January. Of course, that’s assuming they really are due to be announced later today.