Act fast! The $649 MacBook Air is back on Amazon for Cyber Monday

You many never see a MacBook Air this cheap again. And if you like a good typing experience, this Cyber Monday laptop deal should be right up your alley.

Right now Amazon is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air (2017) for just $649, which matches the lowest price ever for this laptop. This is easily going to be one of the hottest Cyber Monday deals, and we would not be surprised if this laptop sells out fast.

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

This 13-inch MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. It features a comfortable keyboard, long battery life and plenty of ports. But we don't think this price will last long.View Deal

This MacBook Air deal has a lot of things going for it, including a traditional keyboard that offers more travel than the newer MacBook Air. You also get two full-size USB 3 ports and an SD card slot, so you won't need a dongle to plug in your accessories or transfer pics from your digital camera.

This is not the fastest laptop on the block with its 1.8-GHz dual-core Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, but the components should provide plenty of oomph for everyday tasks, and you get a pretty fast 128GB SSD.

One of the best features of this 13-inch MacBook Air is the long battery life. You can expect up to 12 hours of wireless web surfing on a charge.

