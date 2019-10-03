New AirPods 3 Design Leaks with Noise Cancellation

The launch of the all-new redesigned AirPods 3 with noise cancellation is near now. At least looking at the latest leak, an image in iOS 13.2 beta that depicts the new Apple wireless earbuds.

The design is similar to the current AirPods, with a fairly similar shape. However, instead of ending on a smooth tip with a hole at the end, the graphic shows the typical rubber tip that adjusts firmly into your outer ear canal to provide passive noise reduction.

(Image credit: Apple via MacRumors)

The icon matches a leak published last month by music site 52 Audio. In the allegedly leaked photo you can see the main body of the redesigned devices and a new smaller case. These AirPods — or whatever they are — are lacking the tips at both the stem and the bud’s ends.

(Image credit: 52audio)

According to MacRumors, the graphic file discovered in iOS 13.2 beta contains a reference to a codename: B298. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already said that the newly redesigned AirPods 3 with active noise reduction could launch before year's end.

Apple does have some catching up to do on this front. The Sony WF-1000xM3 wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation, and Amazon's new Echo Buds have noise reduction technology from Bose.

In an earlier report, Digitimes pointed out that Apple was having some difficulty with the design, cramming so many components into such a little space. According to Digitimes’ sources, “semiconductor devices can hardly work without suffering electromagnetic disturbance [...] how the structural design of the noise forward feedback microphone can be done well to achieve harmonious operation with other devices is a great challenge for designers and assemblers.”

If this graphic is truly an indication of an impending release, it appears that Apple may have solved these problems. We may learn all at the rumored Apple October event where we are supposed to see new iPad Pros, MacBooks and perhaps the AirPods 3, too.