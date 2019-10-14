Act Fast: Lenovo ThinkPads Up to 64% Off

When it comes to business machines, few manufacturers can compete with Lenovo. The company's ThinkPad line boasts some of the best laptops we've ever reviewed. We expect to see a number of Black Friday laptop deals on Lenovo's machines, but if you can't wait till then — here's an excellent sale you can take advantage of now.

Today only, Lenovo is taking 64% off its entire ThinkPad line via coupon code "THINKPADSALE". It's one of the steepest ThinkPad discounts we've seen. (They're usually on sale at 40% or 45% off).

Lenovo ThinkPad P1: was $2,069 now $1,137

The ThinkPad P1 is a lightweight powerhouse. It packs a 2.5GHz Core i5-9400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "THINKPADSALE" drops its price to $1,137.95. View Deal

As part of the sale, Lenovo has the ThinkPad P1 on sale for $1,137.95 via coupon code "THINKPADSALE". A near-identical twin to the X1 Extreme and T580, the 15-inch ThinkPad P1 flaunts an understated soft-touch, matte-black finish on the lid and deck. It's keyboard is excellent and this machine looks more like a premium ultrabook then a serious workstation. Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the P1, albeit a different configuration, and loved its overall look and durability.

Unfortunately, many of Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops are sold out. But you have till the end of today to get any other ThinkPad at up to 64% off.