Act fast! Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets $1,150 price cut for Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are still going strong and if you want the best business laptop money can buy, here's an excellent deal that doesn't come around often.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $999. That's $1,150 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this laptop.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops you can get. Not only has it made it to our list of top laptops, but we've found it's the best productivity laptop you can buy. It sports a lightweight carbon fiber design, best-in-class keyboard, and long battery life.

We also like that it doesn't skimp on ports. You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI port. This laptop only hits this price point on major holidays, so get it whole you can.