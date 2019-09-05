Act Fast: Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 Both on Sale Now

Good news if you missed Dell's Labor Day sale earlier this week. The retailer is doubling down on some of its sales and taking 17% off its best laptops and desktops during its Semi-Annual Sale. The sale even includes the new XPS with 10th-gen Intel CPU.

Generally speaking, you can always find a sale at Dell. The manufacturer tends to offer 5% and 10% off discounts practically every month. But 17% off discounts are harder to come by. So we're hand-picking the best deals in Dell's Semi-Annual Sale below.

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,099.99 now $912.99

The Editor's Choice XPS 15 rarely dips below $1,000. However, coupon "SAVE17" drops it to $912. It packs a 15-.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390): was $1,749 now $1,452.49

The XPS 13 (7390) sports Intel's new Core i7-1065G7 10th-gen CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "SAVE17" takes $297 off this cutting edge laptop. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9380): was $1,368 now $1,078.99

The XPS 13 (9380) is as close to laptop perfection as it gets. The powerful base model sports a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "SAVE17" takes 17% off any model. View Deal

Alienware m15: was $1,379 now $912.99

The Alienware m15 packs a Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 GPU. Coupon "SAVE17" drops it to $912.99. It's the second least-expensive Alienware laptop we've seen. The coupon applies to all m15 rigs.View Deal

Alienware New m15: was $1,449 now $1,244.99 @ Dell

The new m15 sports a modern design with a soft-touch finish and dual-intake/dual exhaust ventilation. It features a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Use coupon "SAVE17" to drop its price to $1,244.99. That's $255 off and the second best discount we've seen for it.View Deal

Alienware Aurora: was $1,069 now $746.99

The Aurora is Alienware's classic gaming desktop. It features a Core i5-9400 six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Coupon code "SAVE17" drops its price to an all-time low of $746.99. View Deal

Alienware 25" Monitor: was $499 now $315.39 @ Dell

The AW2518HF monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It has HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity and 1080p resolution. Coupon "SAVE17" drops it to $315.View Deal

If you're looking for the best value in the sale, it's hard to bypass the XPS 15 (7590). It's the smallest 15.6-inch laptop around and you can take 17% off the entire XPS 15 family with coupon "SAVE17".

Sister site LaptopMag gave the XPS 15 an Editor's Choice award for its awesome design and performance. While we'd normally shy away from the base model, the XPS 15's base model should suit most users' needs.

The XPS 13 (9380) is another great pick, and while it was $1,029.99 on Labor Day, that model packed a Core i5-8265U CPU, whereas this one packs an upgraded Core i7-8565U. However, we're inclined to recommend the XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390), which is $1,452.49 via code "SAVE17". It sports a brand new 10th-gen Intel CPU and it's the first time this machine goes on sale.

Both Alienware rigs were slightly cheaper on Labor Day, but are still excellent buys and priced well below their normal price.

Dell's coupon is valid through September 19 at 8am ET.