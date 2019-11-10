Act Fast: AirPods 2 with wireless case hit all-time price low

We're expecting to see a ton of AirPods Black Friday deals in the coming days. However, if you can't wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals officially arrive, here's a solid AirPods sale you can get right now.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 w/ Wireless Charging Case for $159.99. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for the AirPods 2 with the wireless case. The ones with the standard case hit $125 last month, but the model with the wireless case usually sell for $169 or $164 on sale. (For example, Walmart has them for $164.99).

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for just $159.99. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's earbuds (with wireless case). They feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip and offer good audio quality and double the talk time of their predecessor. In our tests, we got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to Solange's latest album, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

Yes, the newer AirPods Pro are amazing, but the $249 earbuds have only been on sale for $15 off. (And that sale is currently expired). Make sure to follow our AirPods Black Friday deals coverage for the best sales.