Act Fast: 2019 MacBook Air Now $899

Back-to-school sales are still going strong this month and Apple fans have a lot to be grateful for this week. Best Buy is currently slashing up to $350 off select MacBooks including the latest MacBook Air.

Currently, Best Buy has the 2019 Apple MacBook Air on sale for $899.99. Normally $1,099.99, that's $200 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple laptop.

It's also $130 cheaper than Amazon current price for the same configuration MacBook and one of the best MacBook Air deals we've seen all year.

It packs a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, 1.6 GHz Core i5 dual-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. With 128GB of SSD storage, this Apple notebook has ample space for safekeeping your important documents, images, and video files.

If you want more storage, Best Buy also offers the 256GB model 2019 MacBook Air on sale for $1,099.99 ($200 off).

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the 2019 MacBook Air and liked its crisp, high-res screen, strong sound, and no bloatware. Though they thought its performance could be better, they rated it 3.5 out of 5 for its good endurance.

Design-wise, the new MacBook Air is forged from a a slim wedge of machined aluminum reminiscent of the now retired, iconic 12-inch MacBook which inspired it.

At 2.8 pounds and 0.2~0.6 inches thick, the 13-inch MacBook Air heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds; 0.3~0.46 inches) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds; 0.6 inches). By comparison, it's also lighter than the 13.9-inch Huawei MateBook X Pro (2.9 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm jack for adding adding headphones of a speaker. The MacBook Air's keyboard is shallow and clicky, but provides a decent typing experience.

Rating 100% of the sRGB spectrum on the Laptop Mag's colorimeter, the MacBook Air's production was less than the 129% premium laptop average, but respectable.

The 4K film Tears of Steel looked exceedingly crisp on the MacBook Air's screen, showing off tiny bits of ragged fabric of war-torn clothes and all of the scratches on giant spray-painted mech robots.

Laptop Mag opened 12 Chrome browser tabs and watched an episode of First We Feast's, Hot Ones to gauge the 2019 MacBook Air's performance. The machine handled everything they threw at it without a hiccup. Even while adding other apps like Slack, Things, and Bear into the mix, the Air showed no signs of stuttering.

Finally, the Air's battery hit empty after 8 hours and 51 minutes on Laptop Mag's battery test which is more than half an hour longer than the 8:19 premium laptop average. Other laptops like the Spectre x360 (12:07), the 1080p version of the XPS 13 (12:22), and the MacBook Pro (10:48) also outlasted the Air.

With its decent battery life, sharp display, and strong audio output, the MacBook Air is a solid-entry level laptop for Apple fans on a budget who don't need the new Touch Bar feature.

As with most MacBook deals, this one won't last long, so act fast to score one for hundreds below retail while you still can.