A Major Galaxy S11 Feature Just Leaked

The rumor is that Apple will bring in-screen Touch ID to the iPhone 12 next fall, but Samsung could steal some of that thunder with its upcoming flagship phone.

According to a new report, Samsung is reportedly planning to improve the the fingerprint-sensing technology in the Galaxy S11.

Samsung will expand the size of the Galaxy S11's fingerprint-sensing area to 64 square millimeters, according to a report from the Korean news outlet The Elec. The virtual fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 is 36 square millimeters.

Increasing the size of the virtual sensor area could be an important move for Samsung. While virtual sensors have proven popular in Samsung's latest devices, they can be finicky at times and don't always let you in on the first try. Increasing the size would help to solve that problem by offering more space to use the sensor and activate the feature.

The report, which was earlier cited by SamMobile, is a little light on details, so it's tough to say exactly what a larger fingerprint-sensing area might do to the device's overall design or functionality. But it could help the virtual sensor work more reliably and perhaps a bit more similarly to physical sensors that are somewhat easier to use.

Whatever the case, Samsung hasn't said what its plans are for the Galaxy S11, so we should take this latest report with the proverbial grain of salt.

Other Galaxy S11 rumors point to an entirely new camera system that could offer a powerful 64-megapixel or even 108-MP sensor. And the S11 could also sport a 5x optical zoom, which would surpass the 2x optical zoom on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Plus, the Galaxy S11 could offer a Deep Fusion-like feature that uses AI to deliver the highest level of detail.

