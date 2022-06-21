7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

This is a notable edition of the 7 best new films to watch online this week. First off, we've got that rare occurrence of a big MCU movie that's finally hitting Disney Plus (though it's arriving rather early, compared to the previous two). Then, we've got an incredibly wholesome animated movie, followed by the return of the clown princes of adult animation.

Oh, and we also get a very interesting documentary about the nuclear plant disaster at Chernobyl, a thriller from Netflix and two more wholesome movies from Disney Plus. The first is a filmed version of a musical and the second a flick about the Antetokounmpo family, who got out of Nigeria only to struggle to stay in Greece — and eventually get their sons to the world of basketball.

Of course, the biggest movie in the stack is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's the latest Marvel movie, and could be the beginning of a lot of big changes, especially concerning a couple of cameos (one of which I hope hasn't been spoiled for all).

So, let's break down the seven movies you should watch this week, and check out the 11 new movies and shows to watch from this past weekend, which feature Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney Plus)

Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), fresh from showing up at the best brawl in Avengers: Endgame and also helping Peter Parker out in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is back. And, wouldn't you know it, he's got a gigantic problem on his hands. The multiverse — aka that stack of universes we've heard mention of in the Loki Disney Plus show and No Way Home — is in danger. So, this time Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) don't just have to save our world, but all the variants of our world, as well.

The best part about Doctor Strange 2 coming to Disney Plus isn't the fact that it's a huge and packed Marvel movie with tons of cameos and Easter eggs. To be honest, my favorite thing about this release is that it could have happened next month. Disney Plus has not had a good track record of getting things from theaters to the streaming service quickly (Eternals and Shang-Chi took 68 and 70 days, respectively). So, to see DSITMOM arrive 47 days after the film's theatrical release (close enough to the 45-day movie theater exclusivity window) is a neat little win for fans.

Stream it on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (June 22)

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (HBO Max)

The best documentaries give us new angles and perspectives, whether about tragedies or incidents we already know of, or ones we've barely scratched the surface of. And HBO Max's Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes looks to be one of the best documentaries in ages.

Newly unearthed footage and photos from the ground around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant will show us more about the lives people led before, during and after the tragic disaster that took place near the city of Pripyat (located in the north of the Ukrainian SSR in the Soviet Union). To be honest, this documentary seems as unnerving as it is mandatory viewing.

Stream it on HBO Max (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (June 22)

Sing 2 (Netflix)

The hypnotic musical animals of the Sing world have finally come to Netflix. So, if you managed to stop yourself from buying Sing 2 online, you now finally get it as a part of your Netflix membership. This sequel, regarded as just as good as the original, finds the koala Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey), trying to bring all of his fellow musically inclined animals to the biggest stage, Redshore City.

As always, McConaughey is joined by an all-star cast: Reese Witherspoon voices Rosita, who wants to perform but needs her husband Gunter (Nick Kroll) to babysit their 25 kids. Scarlett Johansson (as Ash the porcupine) and Taron Egerton (as Johnny the gorilla) are back as well, but the biggest cameo is the most elusive: the legendary lion Clay Calloway (Bono) is in hiding.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (June 22)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (Paramount Plus)

If you thought Netflix's Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Chronicle was too wholesome an outer space excursion, then might we recommend the return of The Dumbnamic Duo? Yes, because nostalgia is the best currency at the moment, Beavis and Butthead are back, and they're going to space. And then some.

The film starts in 1998, where the idiots somehow make it onto a space shuttle ... which finds its way to a black hole. Of course, it sends them to 2022. But in addition to Beavis and Butthead dealing with modern technology and issues, they also encounter aliens and other oddities we didn't expect. Also, as the boys would say, as they looked at the title of their own movie, "hehehehe, it says 'do.'"

Stream it on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (June 23)

The Man From Toronto (Netflix)

We love a fun case of mistaken identity and a buddy thriller, but we didn't see this one coming. This new Netflix Original sees Kevin Hart playing an average dude experiencing a case of "wrong cabin, wrong weekend" as he is mistaken for a very bad and dangerous man known as The Man From Toronto.

Unfortunately, the cops want him to keep the charade going, to try to smoke out the real crook — who just so happens to be a very angry Woody Harrelson. And, much like Netflix made things work with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Red Notice, these two have to get along to survive. Not that they really like each other at all.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) this Friday (July 24).

Rise (Disney Plus)

You might know the name Giannis Antetokounmpo, but you may not know the whole story about how the NBA superstar known as "The Greek Freak" made it to the Milwaukee Bucks. Disney Plus is going to help you out, with Rise, a film based on the lives of Giannis and his family.

Their troubles began after they emigrated from Nigeria, when Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) fell on hard times as they tried to provide for all five of their kids, while one was still in Nigeria. Fortunately, brothers Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) found a love for basketball a little later in life than most child athletes.

Stream it on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday (June 24)

Trevor: The Musical (Disney Plus)

Last up, Disney Plus has a filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production Trevor: The Musical. It's an important story of self-discovery taking place after a 13-year-old named Trevor (Holden William Hagelberger) is embarrassed at school and has to figure out some pretty important decisions.

Disney is (likely intentionally) releasing it during Pride month, as this is based off the short film Trevor, which would eventually inspire the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project, which works on suicide prevention for younger members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Stream it on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday (June 24)