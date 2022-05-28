5 Netflix movies and shows to watch before they leave in June 2022

The bad news is that more movies and shows are leaving Netflix in the month of June 2022. The good news is that you still have time to watch them!

The even better news is that many of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows remain, while titles that are new on Netflix are constantly dropping. Netflix is constantly adding and subtracting stuff, though movies tend to cycle through more than shows. We're not sure if any of these departures will push you to cancel Netflix, but their absence will surely be frustrating to some.

With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your Netflix subscription this month. The list of departing movies has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for star-studded romantic comedy, a sci-fi thriller or a classic horror flick.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix in June 2022. Plus, check out our guide on new movies and shows to watch this weekend and our picks of the best new movies to watch this week across all the top streaming services.

The best Netflix movies leaving in June 2022

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving June 17

Romantic comedies tend to be overlooked by the Oscars, but Silver Linings Playbook beat the odds thanks to a cast of heavy hitters. Bradley Cooper stars as Pat, a man with bipolar disorder who leaves a mental facility to move back in with his parents. In an attempt to win back his ex-wife, he teams up with a vivacious young widow Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) in a dance competition. As they practice, a strong connection blossoms and Pat begins to see Tiffany as more than just his dance partner.

The entire cast, which includes Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver, is utterly charming and engaging. Leads Cooper and Lawrence have crackling chemistry. And it's an easy watch at just over two hours. All in all, Silver Linings Playbook is a great choice for a movie date night in.

The Exorcist

Leaving June 30

Even after nearly half a century, The Exorcist is considered by many to be the scariest movie of all time. When it first opened in 1973, some audience members literally fled theaters. Others fainted. Even today, just the mere memory of watching The Exorcist can produce chills.

The story is simple: a 12-year-old girl named Regan (Linda Blair) begins acting strangely, then violently. When doctors can't come up with a diagnosis, her desperate mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn) turns to Catholic priests, Father Karras (Jason Miller) and Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) for help. Together, they must call upon every shred of faith to perform an exorcism of the devil inside Regan.

This is your last chance to watch The Exorcist on Netflix ... at least for now. The horror flick seems to be cycling through streaming services. Get a proper summer scare while you can.

Into the Wild

Leaving June 30

Going off the grid is almost trendy these days, but it was seen as weird and concerning even just a decade ago. It was even more unfathomable when Jon Krakauer first wrote Into the Wild in 1996, and when it was adapted by Sean Penn into a movie in 2007.

The biographical film is based on the life of Christopher McCandless, who leaves behind his privileged life to begin a new one in the wilderness. After graduating from college, he donates his savings account to charity and hitchhikes to Alaska. Along the way, he meets and befriends a number of people, including a retired widower (Hal Holbrook) who wants to adopt him. But Chris forges ahead and eventually sets up camp in an old bus in a remote part of Alaska. He soon discovers just how harsh the frontier truly is.

Looper

Leaving June 30

Before Rian Johnson set off never-ending Star Wars debates with The Last Jedi, he made Looper. The sci-fi action thriller was the director's biggest movie to date, until he got pulled into the galaxy far, far away. It also showcased Johnson's versatility, following his previous movies Brick (a neo-noir mystery) and The Brothers Bloom (a comedic caper).

Looper refers to a contract killer who takes out targets sent back in time by future criminal syndicates. Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is one such assassin, and does his job well, until he's ordered to "close the loop" by killing his older self (Bruce Willis). Old Joe recruits Young Joe to prevent the rise of a powerful threat.

Stand By Me

Leaving June 30

The coming-of-age movies that dominated the 1980s left an indelible imprint on an entire generation — we're talking E.T., The Goonies, Back to the Future and Stand By Me. The latter, an adaptation of Stephen King's novella The Body, follows four Oregon boys on an adventure that marks the end of their childhood.

On the last weekend of summer, 12-year-olds Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O'Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) decide to go looking for the body of a missing boy. Along the way, they contend with a hostile junkyard owner, a marsh full of leeches and menacing teen hoodlums. Little do they know how much their lives will change when the journey ends.

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2022

Leaving 6/2/22

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

Leaving 6/6/22

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Leaving 6/13/22

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 6/17/22

Leaving 6/23/22

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/29/22

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12

Leaving 6/30/22

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

