13 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more

Thrills, chills and laughs are coming your way the new movies and shows you can watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max , Hulu and other streaming services.

The most high-profile title is WeCrashed , the latest entry in the business-gone-wrong genre. Jared Leto transforms into WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who sees his start-up go from a billion-dollar enterprise to the (bad) joke of Wall Street.

On the movies front, director Adrian Lyne returns from a 20-year hiatus with the erotic thriller Deep Water. It’s the project that resulted in the headline-grabbing pandemic relationship between stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Home invasion thriller Windfall teams up Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons for a twist-filled tale. Disney Plus debuts a remake of Cheaper By the Dozen that features a raucous, diverse blended family.

New TV shows include the dystopian drama DMZ, based on DC’s graphic novel, and the mockumentary Welcome to Flatch.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

WeCrashed (Apple TV Plus)

‘Tis the season for dramedies about the meteoric rise and subsequent collapse of a startup built by a glory-seeking and ultimately delusional founder. Hulu started out the gate first with The Dropout and now Apple follows with a limited series about the WeWork saga. Jared Leto plays Adam Neumann, a “serial entrepreneur” who applies his relentless ambition to a new venture in commercial real estate. WeWork was eventually valued at $47 billion, but the bubble burst after IPO filings exposed how much cash the company was bleeding.

WeCrashed is not just a business drama; it’s also a love story. Adam’s wife, Rebekah (Anne Hathaway), is at his side nearly every step of the way, pumping him up with woo-woo spirituality and lavish praise. Together, they make a perfectly ridiculous couple. Seeing their castle crumble around them is the ultimate schadenfreude.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Deep Water (Hulu)

In the ‘80s and ‘90s, director Adrian Lyne made a string of successful erotic thrillers, including Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal. His last film, the steamy Unfaithful, was released in 2002. Now, two decades later, he makes a comeback with Deep Water, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel.

The movie may best be known as the vehicle that brought together Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who fell in love off screen and dated for a year (and inspired many memes). Affleck plays Vic, a wealthy retired inventor with a sexy younger wife Melinda (de Armas). She constantly humiliates him by flaunting her lovers all over New Orleans. Just as Vic seems about to snap, Melinda’s boy-toys start turning up dead.

Streaming now on Hulu

Windfall (Netflix)

This psychological thriller stars Jason Segel as a drifter who breaks into a luxurious vacation home in Ojai, California. He’s enjoying himself when his escapade is interrupted by the arrival of the owners, a CEO (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins). They’re shocked to find him there, but even more so when he ties them up and demands $150,000.

But there’s more to this situation than simple robbery. The CEO wonders why he was targeted and Segel’s character notes that he owes a debt to more people than just himself. Over the course of a few days, it becomes less clear who the villain really is.

Streaming now on Netflix

DMZ (HBO Max)

DC’s acclaimed graphic novel comes to life in a miniseries starring Rosario Dawson as New York City medic Alma Ortega. At the start of the Second American Civil War, Alma becomes separated from her son during the evacuation of Manhattan. Eight years later, she finally gets a chance to return to the island, which has become a demilitarized zone caught between two countries.

On her mission to find her son, Alma must navigate a dangerous, lawless place abandoned by the outside world. She’s forced to contend with the leaders of two factions, Chinatown ruler Wilson (Hoon Lee) and Parco (Benjamin Bratt) of the Spanish Harlem Kings. The zone is roiling with political intrigue, as the non-citizens are about to hold their first democratic election.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Life and Beth (Hulu)

Amy Schumer's been quiet these last few years, seemingly focused on her family life. She's done a few projects here and there (a pandemic cooking show, a documentary about her difficult pregnancy), but now she returns to scripted comedic fare with Life and Beth.

Beth has an enviable life as a wine distributor in Manhattan, but a sudden incident forces her to change everything. She returns to her childhood home, where flashbacks to her teen self lead her to reconsider who she is and who she wants to become. Beth also finds a new romantic prospect in the younger groundskeeper (Michael Cera).

Streaming now on Hulu

Master (Prime Video)

A horror thriller in the vein of Get Out and Candyman, Master explores the chilling and unsettling realities of race and equality at an elite university. Ancaster College has its first Black master in Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), who moves into a house seemingly haunted by the ghost of a maid.

Meanwhile, Black freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) is finding college life a bit tormenting. A Black professor (Amber Gray) seems to be holding her to unreasonable standards, while her entitled white roommate Amelia (Talia Ryder) serves up a constant stream of microaggressions. Not only that, their room is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was hanged in a Salem witch trial. According to folklore, she selects a freshman to take to hell every year. Though for Jasmine, that might be preferable to the horrors found on campus.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Human Resources (Netflix)

Big Mouth — which brought us the term "hormone monsters" (no, not just the 13-year-old down the block) — has spawned a spinoff. But this animated successor to Nick Kroll's wildly popular series pulls the focus away from the troubles with youth and puberty to focus on all aspects of life. Human Resources isn't just the name of the series, it's the company where all the monsters work to help humans through the more monstrous parts of life. Their slogan is "We manage people.” We're guessing "We hope Pixar doesn't sue" (hi, Monsters, Inc.) was left on the cutting room floor.

One of the biggest reasons to check out Human Resources is its amazing cast . Not only does it have Kroll and Big Mouth regular Maya Rudolph, but Dame Helen Mirren, Rosie Perez, Hugh Jackman, Janelle Monae, Jemaine Clement and Ali Wong are all on board. And for fans of What We Do In The Shadows? Kayvan Novak (Nandor) and Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) are here too. — Henry T. Casey

Streaming now on Netflix

Cheaper By the Dozen (Disney Plus)

The remake is the third film to adapt the 1948 novel written by the Gilbreth siblings about their own family of 12 children. It follows the original 1950 classic and the 2003 remake starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt.

The new version follows the same story, but updates it for today and features a more diverse cast. Zach Braff plays father Paul Baker, while Gabrielle Union is mom Zoe Baker. Their blended family has 10 kids (so the parents count as part of the dozen). They balance a hectic home life with a family business — oh, and throw two dogs into the mix! You’ve never seen a morning rush this wild. But through all of the zany antics shines a deep love shared by all 12 family members.

Streaming now in Disney Plus

Welcome to Flatch (Fox/Hulu)

This small-town mockumentary comes from Sex and the City writer Jenny Bicks and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, whose last TV creation was the now-iconic Freaks and Geeks. Welcome to Flatch is a remake of the British comedy This Country, and the results of previous UK series adaptations are a mixed bag. For every The Office, you’ve got a Coupling.

The set-up is simple: The show follows the residents of Flatch, including cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub (Sam Straley). Most people are locals, except for pastor Joe (Seann William Scott) and newspaper editor Cheryl (Aya Cash). They moved to town together but broke up just before the documentary began filming. The series is rolling out in an unusual way: Episodes will air weekly on Fox, but the first seven dropped all at once on Hulu.

Streaming now on Hulu

Airing Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox (via Sling or Fubo )

Minx (HBO Max)

Feig also serves as an executive producer of this comedy, which chronicles the creation of the first erotic magazine for women. In 1971, writer Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) sets out to launch a women’s magazine filled with feminist essays. But the only publisher willing to work with her is Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), who prints porn magazines for straight men.

Together, they reshape Joyce’s idea into Minx, an erotic magazine targeted to women that will feature photos of full-frontal male nudity alongside her feminist manifestos. This unexpected move begins to challenge Joyce’s firmly-held beliefs and suppositions about women, sex, gender and relationships. She and Doug will also have to contend with disapproving local community members, including a stern councilwoman (Amy Landecker).

Streaming now on HBO Max

Sanditon season 2 (PBS)

The Regency romance returns to continue following Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) as she navigates life and love in the seaside town of Sanditon. A chance accident first brought her there, and she ended up falling in love. Unfortunately, she left with a broken heart.

Nine months later, she’s back in Sanditon, which has seen a rise in popularity and welcomes a regiment of Army officers. Charlotte is ready to find a new love, as is heiress Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke). The latter is drawn to flamboyant artist Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos). Charlotte becomes interested in two men, the handsome Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) and wealthy recluse Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), who hires her as a governess.

Airing Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on PBS (via Fubo )

Is It Cake? (Netflix)

Netflix loves a meme (though we wish it would let us make our own ). Clearly, some executive had a "eureka!" moment during the 2020 trend where viral videos revealed normal-looking items were secretly cakes. So, now we've got a show that looks to keep Netflix weird, in which SNL’s Mikey Day hosts a reality competition featuring chefs making deceptive cakes..

Yes, that can be a show. The contestants will compete for thousands of dollars by creating cakes that look like purses, burgers and other things. Of course, the titular question comes into play, as the judges will be tasked to figure out what's cake and what's not a fake. — Henry T. Casey

Streaming now on Netflix

An Audience With Adele (NBC)

Finally, American fans can get up and dance to Adele just like Emma Thompson did during An Audience With Adele. The concert special was filmed last year at the London Palladium in front of a live audience of celebrities and some regular people (and Adele’s childhood teacher). It initially aired only in the UK on ITV, but now arrives stateside on NBC. American viewers got a different special, One Night Only, that ran on CBS.

Adele draws from her entire catalog of songs, including “Hello,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.” She also performs tracks off her most recent album, 30, such as lead single “Easy on Me” and “I Drink Wine.” Pour a glass for yourself and settle in for some powerhouse singing.

Airing Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC (via Sling or Fubo )

