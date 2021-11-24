13 new movies and shows to watch over Thanksgiving weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Thanksgiving is a time for food, family and fun (or perhaps dysfunction), and watching a ton of new movies and TV shows. No matter if you're watching with the fam or by yourself (we all need a bit of “me” time eventually) we've got a veritable buffet of streaming options for you. And they're spread across Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and other services, so you'll have your choice.

The lineup is led by the Hawkeye show , the latest Marvel Studios series to hit Disney Plus series. Jeremy Renner reprises his role as archer Clint Barton, and he’s (reluctantly) got a new protege in Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. If you like inspiring training montages, look no further than the MMA flick Bruised, which stars Halle Berry in her directorial debut. Also rounding out the new offerings is the Beatles documentary by Peter Jackson,

Plus, there are new seasons of Hanna, Saved By the Bell, F Is For Family and How to With John Wilson. Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Hawkeye (Disney Plus)

Marvel’s Disney Plus series have really run the gamut so far, from a sitcom-inspired dissection of grief to a time-traveling adventure/romance. Hawkeye is the first to center on an original Avenger and looks to be their first holiday buddy cop comedy — which should be right up your alley if you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie (as you should).

Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is in New York City with his family to see the truly unbelievable Captain America musical. There, he runs into his biggest fan, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who has learned archery and martial arts to be like him. When some gangsters try to target Barton for his Blip-era Ronin vigilantism, he and Bishop wind up working together. Arrows are fired, banter is exchanged. This holiday season, get two Hawkeyes in one polished MCU package. Check out our full Hawkeye review for more info.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Bruised (Netflix)

‘Tis the season for emotional sports movies. First, we had King Richard . Now, we have this gritty, rousing movie, directed by Oscar winner Halle Berry. She also stars as Jackie Justice, a washed-up and disgraced mixed martial arts fighter. Bruised is a passion project for Berry, who trained in MMA for weeks, and kept filming when she broke two ribs.

Jackie has been out of competition for years, but she decides to give it one more shot in an unsanctioned skirmish against the top female MMA athlete. Jackie’s competitor is both younger and in better shape than she is, so she has to get back into fighting form. And she isn’t just seeking redemption inside the ring. She’s also confronted with the unexpected return of the young son she abandoned as a baby. The fight is a way to prove her worth to the world, to her child and, most of all, herself.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney Plus)

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson turns from orcs, elves, and Hobbits to train his lens on something far more epic: the making of The Beatles’ final studio album, Let It Be. The three-part documentary (which drops over three consecutive days) draws from the 1970 doc of the album. Jackson had access to over 50 hours of footage and over 140 hours of audio, much of which has never been seen before.

Jackson chronicles how John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr came together to create the album, originally titled Get Back. Unlike the original documentary, Get Back focuses on the band’s friendly camaraderie and joyful musicianship. Jackson has called it a documentary about a documentary. Don’t expect interviews with surviving Beatles McCartney or Starr, though; Jackson wanted viewers to be in the moment, in the room in 1969.

Streaming Thursday on Disney Plus

Saved By the Bell season 2 (Peacock)

Rrrrrring! School is back in session on Saved By the Bell season 2. Of all the nostalgic reboots in the last few years, this may be the best one — faithful to the original (but not overly so) with smart modernization choices, an appealing cast of new characters and a sprinkling of OG cast members. Most of all, the Saved By the Bell revival doesn’t take itself too seriously.

This year, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is trying to be more like a normal teen but gets sucked back into student council drama. Meanwhile, Bayside is hosting the Southern California school spirit competition and Mac (Mitchell Hoog) hopes it’s a chance to emerge from his father’s shadow. Speaking of his dad, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) hosts a reunion at the Max with old friends Kelly Morris (Tiffani Thiessen), A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies). The only face that’s missing is Screech (RIP Dustin Diamond).

Streaming now on Peacock

Hanna season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

The third and final act of the action thriller brings Hanna’s story to a close. The titular teen assassin (Esmé Creed-Miles) is released into the world to take down the shadowy organization Utrax from the inside with the help of unexpected ally Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and CIA agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney).

Their mission won’t be easy, especially with fellow assassins Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl) on her tale. Hannah also faces a formidable new foe in Gordon Evans (Ray Liotta). What’s more, as she gets closer to her goal of destroying Utrax, Hanna uncovers the true power that stands between her and freedom.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

How to With John Wilson season 2 (HBO)

The refreshingly candid, delightfully odd comedy docuseries is back for more “how to” guides on life in New York City. But the show is less service journalism and more of a meditation on the human condition, how we relate to each other and what we owe people of the world. As the filmmaker explores and learns about different issues, Wilson provides narration that is warm and witty, blunt and kind all at the same time.

Season 2’s topics include real estate, wine, parking, battery disposal, dreams and spontaneity. The episodes also capture the city as it comes back to life in the COVID era, juxtaposing abundant face masks and teeming streetscapes.

Streaming Friday on HBO and HBO Max

Selling Sunset season 4 (Netflix)

Forget the glamorous, humongous mansions with their infinity pools and indoor gymnasiums. We’re here for the d-r-a-m-a between the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group. Season 4 brings some changes to the cast, with Brett Oppenheim leaving to start his own firm and Davina Potratz defecting to the Douglas Elliman agency. In their place are new faces Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

The rest of the OG cast is back though, including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Jason Oppenheim. Chrishell buys a new house and also helps Shang-Chi star Simu Liu find a pad. Heather gets engaged to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, while Christine welcomes a baby boy. She’ll be even more competitive when it comes to listings; after all, baby needs a new pair of shoes (and so does mama).

Streaming now on Netflix

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Max)

Did Nintendo commission this holiday flick?! Sure seems like it. We can picture a boardroom full of executives musing “Let’s remake A Christmas Story, but instead of the kid wanting a Red Ryder, he wants a Nintendo. Genius!” Yeah, it’s something.

The adult Jake Doyle (Neil Patrick Harris) recounts to his young daughter the Christmas when he was 11 and wanted an 8-bit Nintendo more than anything. Young Jake (Winslow Fegley) is ready to do whatever it takes to get his hands on the game console, whether it’s sneaking into a neighbor’s home or crawling through hordes of people at the mall. While the hair and costumes scream the late ‘80s, the vibe doesn’t feel much different from the ongoing PS5 restock craze.

Streaming now on HBO Max

F Is For Family season 5 (Netflix)

If you get tired of the zany, dysfunctional antics of your family this Thanksgiving weekend, you can watch the zany, dysfunctional antics of a different clan — the Murphys of F Is For Family. In the fifth and final season, the adult animated series draws an end to the 1970s-set story of the suburban Pennsylvania family.

The Murphys welcome a new baby to their midst, while Frank (Bill Burr) continues to experience health issues. He’s also grappling with memories of his recently deceased father, Big Bill (Jonathan Banks). Meanwhile, Sue (Laura) is inspired to try to reconcile with her own family. Season 5 brings in some new guest voices, including Patti Lupone, Neil Patrick Harris and Fred Melamed.

Streaming Thursday on Netflix

South Park: Post Covid (Paramount Plus)

They’re all grown up! Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are adults in this special, which is set 40 years in the future. It’s a follow-up to the South Park Pandemic Special, which saw the kids dealing with masks, social distancing, remote schooling and other issues brought by COVID-19.

Post Covid jumps forward in time to see how the grown-up kids have fared since the pandemic. They reunite when Kyle calls Stan and asks for his friends’ help. The profane foursome must band together once again to solve a major problem.

Streaming Thursday on Paramount Plus

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Paramount Plus)

The reunion series has booked a return trip to Venice Beach. Original Real World: Los Angeles cast members Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman are all moving back onto the house where they lived in 1993 — though fortunately for them, it’s been renovated and updated.

They’ll revisit the events of their season, including the series’ first eviction of a cast member. Back then, Edwards was voted out for pulling the bedcovers off Akbar while she was only in her underwear. Naessens arrived as a replacement. Meanwhile, Anthony joined the house when Berrera-Kearn got married and left. At the time, she faced prejudice as a lesbian, which the cast will also explore in depth.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus