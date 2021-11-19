11 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon and more

The Thanksgiving feast is still a week away but this weekend brings a veritable streaming feast of new movies and TV shows. King Richard leads the way, with Will Smith already tipped as an Best Actor Oscar frontrunner for his performance as Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams.

Two highly-anticipated series make their debuts: the fantasy epic Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s sprawling book series, and the live-action version of the much-worshipped anime Cowboy Bebop . And that’s not at all. Mindy Kaling co-created a new comedy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, with a much more titillating title than content.

We also get the return of a few familiar favorites, including Star Trek: Discovery season 4 , The Great season 2 and Psych 3: This Is Gus.

Here’s a guide on what to watch this weekend, with picks from many of the best streaming services .

King Richard (HBO Max)

Venus and Serena Williams are two of the greatest tennis players of all time. Sorry, that’s kind of a spoiler (kidding) for this biopic, which focuses on their father and coach, Richard Williams. Will Smith puts the full force of his charisma into playing the mercurial, demanding dad who has a vision for his two talented daughters.

Williams was and remains a controversial lightning rod to the public and press, but the movie is more of a rousing ode to extremely dedicated parenthood. He relies on a single-minded focus and unconventional methods to shepherd his daughters from the streets of Compton to hallowed grass courts of Wimbledon. Perhaps King Richard glosses over some of the man’s idiosyncrasies, but it clearly has the family’s blessing since Serena and Venus serve as executive producers. And you can count on a happy ending, since we all know how things turn out for the Williams sisters.

Streaming Friday on HBO Max

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video)

This sweeping adaptation of Robert Jordan’s bestselling books seeks to fill the Game of Thrones-sized hole in our viewing schedules (and hearts). Many networks and streamers have tried to launch their own fantasy franchises. Some have failed utterly, others have elicited a weary “meh.” But The Wheel of Time could be the epic that was promised — and at least in this case, the book series was completed (posthumously, with the help of writer Brandon Sanderson).

The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who wield magical powers. She arrives at a small village, seeking the reincarnation of the Dragon, an individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it. As the Last Battle with the Dark One approaches, Moiraine leads five young villagers on a dangerous journey to new lands — in a bid to discover which of them is the Dragon.

Streaming Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

In general, anime fans don’t like live-action adaptations of their beloved programs. However, there is a palpable excitement about the live-action Cowboy Bebop, one of the most revered and influential anime titles in the last few decades.

Like the original anime, Cowboy Bebop is set in the year 2071. Ragtag bounty hunters Spike Spiegel (John Cho) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) chase criminals and marks across the solar system on their spaceship Bebop. They are joined by another bounty hunter, Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and an adorable corgi named Ein. Also like the original, the live-action version mashes up a bunch of genres: sci-fi, Western, kung-fu, noir, and buddy cop comedy. And it seems to work: Early reviews lauded the colorful, campy, stylized romp as a worthy take on the characters and story.

Streaming Friday on Netflix

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

The provocative, salacious title is the first joke of the comedy series created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Don’t expect softcore porn or smut; do expect a witty and warm coming-of-age story about college freshman forging new paths in young adulthood.

Four young women move into a suite at the fictional Essex University in Vermont. Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is a star athlete and senator’s daughter, Leighton (Renée Rapp) is a closeted legacy, Bela (Amrit Kaur) is a comedy nerd and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet, Timothée’s sister) is a a smart scholarship student. The suitemates embark on individual journeys of self-discovery — which, yes, does include sex and romance. But The Sex Lives of College Girls is also about friendship, parental expectations, class, anxiety and all the complicated issues that come with growing up.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

While Lin-Manuel Miranda gifted us during the pandemic with two of his musical creations (the filmed stage production of Hamilton and the adaptation of In the Heights), he didn’t direct either one of them. Now, he makes his feature film directorial debut adapting someone else’s work.

Jonathan Larson was the composer and writer of Rent, but he died at the age of 35 just a few months before the eventual blockbuster’s Broadway debut. Before Rent, Larson was struggling in his career and put out a musical that flopped. From those ashes rose a solo show chronicling what happened; it was called Tick, Tick … Boom! Miranda takes the monologue and adds more characters and story, all set to a score drawn from Larson’s music.

Streaming Friday on Netflix

The Great season 2 (Hulu)

The Great season 2 (Hulu)

The “occasionally true” dramedy returns to follow up on a jaw-dropping finale that saw Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) begin a coup against her husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). At the start of season 2, she has managed to wrest the throne from him, but also declined to kill him. Her power is still very much in question, especially since she’s pregnant. She could die in childbirth, or Peter could drop his declarations of love and try to execute her. There’s also a looming war against the Ottomans, so maybe they are all doomed.

Did these things actually happen? In this way? Hell no. Historical accuracy is not the point. The Great is great not for true renditions of events; it’s great for its true reflection of characters and their motivations. The show falls only behind Succession is displaying the minute mental and emotional chess played by the principals.

Streaming Friday on Hulu

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 (Paramount Plus)

The last installment of Star Trek: Discovery almost completely rebooted the series by sending the spaceship into the 32nd century. Season 4 kicks off with Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and crew in a much more stable situation. The Federation is getting back on its feet and adding new worlds. A dilithium planet has been found, which will make warp travel possible again.

That allows the Discovery crew to do what Starfleet has done best: discover and learn about new cultures. The premiere sees Burnham and lover/reluctant crewman Book (David Ajala) attempting diplomacy with a species of “butterfly people.” Meanwhile on Kaminar, Saru (Doug Jones) adjusts to being back home. The only issue here is that International Netflix won't have the show, as it's a true exclusive to Paramount Plus, so you'll have to wait for this streaming service to launch in your country if it's not already there.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Tiger King season 2 (Netflix)

Remember the early days of the pandemic when everyone was transfixed by Tiger King and the bizarre tale of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskins and big cats? It feels like a million billion years ago, but also like yesterday somehow. The team behind Tiger King has made a second season that nobody needed or asked for, hoping to take advantage of any nostalgia you feel for the once-viral docuseries.

The five installments feel like clip episodes, filled with stuff we saw in the first season interspersed with some new footage and interviews. The story picks up with Joe Exotic (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) still in prison, after failing to secure a presidential pardon. The first episode examines the show’s effect on the cast of characters, including Joe’s rival (and the subject of his attempted murder-for-hire plot) Carole Baskins.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)

The identity-swapping hijinks of The Princess Switch franchise are back. The third madcap rom-com movie sees Vanessa Hudgens playing three roles again: Margaret Delacourt, the Queen of Montenaro; her lookalike Stacy De Novo Wyndham, Princess of Belgravia; and Margaret’s cousin, Lady Fiona Pembroke.

Margaret welcomes Stacy to Montenaro for a Christmas festival, which is showcasing a priceless relic loaned by the Vatican. When the Star of Peace goes missing, they approach the probation-serving Lady Fiona to access her criminal contacts. She turns to an ex-boyfriend, a disgraced Interpol investigator. After they discover the Star has been stolen by a greedy billionaire, the three women work together to pull off a heist — involving some role-swapping, of course.

Streaming Friday on Netflix

Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock)

Here comes the … Groomzilla? The new Psych movie continues the story set up in the USA series, Psych: The Movie and last year’s Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. Fake psychic detective Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and partner Gus (Dulé Hill) trade plenty of banter and snark, as usual, as they prepare for the latter’s shotgun wedding to Selene (Jazmyn Simon).

But the groom has some unfinished business before they can say “I do” — tracking down Selene’s estranged husband and getting him to sign the divorce papers. Gus is not kidding around; this is serious. Well, OK, as serious as these buddy investigators get, which is not at all. They’re up to their old silly tricks, from weird names to outlandish costumes. Still, they’ve got to close this case before the nuptials and the baby is born!

Streaming now on Peacock

2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

After skipping last year due to the pandemic, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is inducting a new class of music legends with a lavish ceremony featuring jaw-dropping performances and surprise guests. The list of inductees includes Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Carole King, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rungren and LL Cool J.

Paul McCartney showed up to usher in the Foo Fighters, then joined them in renditions of “Best of You,” “My Hero,” and “Everlong.” Taylor Swift inducted King and sang her iconic “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”? Former president Barack Obama made an appearance to honor Jay-Z, hailing him as the “embodiment of the American dream.”