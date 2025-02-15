This smart mattress helped me stick to a sleep schedule and improve my sleep quality — save $100 now

While I've long been aware of how a consistent sleep schedule can help you regulate your circadian rhythm and improve your sleep quality, I've only recently found something that keeps me accountable when it comes to sticking to a regular bedtime and wake up time — the Eight Sleep Pod 4 smart mattress cover.

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 is a celebrity-endorsed smart bed that comes with a celebrity-worthy price tag. But the Presidents' Day mattress sales are knocking some money off. You can now save $100 on all sizes of the Pod 4 at Eight Sleep, bringing a queen size to $2,549 (was $2,649). Remember this is a mattress cover that needs a quality mattress to go with it. If your completely revamping your bed this sale season, head to our best mattress guide 2025 to find the perfect mattress for your sleep style and budget.

I've been sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 for three months and have never felt more well rested. Knowing my mattress will tell me the exact time I fall asleep compared to the overall time I've spent in bed each night means I am being more disciplined around my sleep routine. I'm wasting less time scrolling or watching tv at bedtime and prioritizing getting ample sleep instead. Here's how investing in an Eight Sleep pod can help you revolutionize your rest too...

Eight Sleep Pod 4 smart mattress cover

Was from: $2,449

Now from: $2,349

Saving: $100 at Eight Sleep Mattress summary: The Eight Sleep Pod 4 smart mattress cover is both our best smart bed and recommended smart cooling mattress thanks to its exceptional dual temperature regulation system. The cover is lined with water tubes connected to the control hub. it cools down at bedtime because science shows a cooler temperature is conducive to sleep, and the thermal alarm feature (along with a vibration alarm) means it heats up come morning to gradually wake you up. Sensors on each side of the bed monitor your temperature throughout the night, so the pod can adjust accordingly to keep you and your partner sleeping comfortably without having to kick off the covers in a midnight sweat. What's more, these sensors also track your sleep metrics including your breathing rate, heart rate, sleep latency, sleep cycles and sleep duration. The Eight Sleep Autopilot app then uses AI to collate a sleep score, giving you an indication of how well you've slept. In short, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 is a nifty piece of sleep tech that helps you learn more about your sleep and get the best quality, restorative rest. The current mattress sale takes $100 off all sizes of the Pod 4 bringing a queen to $2,549 from $2,649. However, you will have to budget for a subscription fee to access all features it has to offer starting at $17 per month. Price history: As a premium sleep tech brand Eight Sleep mattress sales are rare and rarely huge. The most generous discount we've seen on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 was $250 around Black Friday back in November. Considering the discount ranges between $50 to $250 off the Pod 4, the current $100 off scores you a fairly good deal. This discount has stuck around for a while now, but we aren't sure it's going to stay much longer once Presidents' Day passes. So we reckon it's worth bagging the discount while you can. Benefits: 30-night trial | 2-year warranty | Free delivery

