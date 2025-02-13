Sleep Number Presidents' Day sale slashes up to $1,200 off its popular i8 smart bed
Bring home a queen Sleep Number i8 smart bed for $2,999 plus free shipping when you add a base
The Sleep Number Presidents' Day sale is live with savings across its entire lineup of smart beds. Notable from this sale is up to $1,200 off the Sleep Number i8 smart bed system, which cuts the price of a queen to $2,999 (was $3,999). That's the best deal we've seen for the i8 since Black Friday when it was 30% off for a total savings of up to $1,740.
Sleep Number makes some of the best mattresses in the world for those who want to sleep better and understand the impact of their habits. The Sleep Number i8 is a part of the brand's Innovation Series, with adaptive firmness and comfort on either side of the bed. It'll also beam a SleepIQ score to your phone on the Sleep Number app via the integrated sensors.
Note that delivery starts at $150, but add an adjustable base and delivery will be free. If you want to save on a Sleep Number i8 smart bed, take advantage Presidents' Day mattress sale while you can — otherwise, you may need to wait until May for the next major savings event.
Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed System
Was: From $3,399
Now: from $2,399
Saving: Up to $1,200 at Sleep Number
Summary: The Sleep Number i8 earned a spot in our best smart beds guide for its value for money — especially when it's on sale. You can adjust the firmness (aka: your Sleep Number) on each side of the bed, but with Smart Adjustability, the i8 will adapt to your movements and pressure so you're always comfortable. It doesn't have the active cooling features of Sleep Number's more advanced models, but the ceramic gel will help to draw away heat so you don't wake up sweaty. You can also ditch the wearables since the i8 has integrated sensors to track key metrics, which are distilled into a SleepIQ. Best of all, you don't need to pay a subscription fee to access this information.
Pricing history: Most sizes of the Sleep Number i8 are $1,000 off, but the split and flex top models are $1,200 off. We saw 30% off over Black Friday, which dropped prices lower (especially for larger sizes), but this is still a solid deal for one of Sleep Number's most popular smart beds. Right now, a queen Sleep Number i8 is on sale for $2,999 (was $3,999). Delivery isn't included unless you add an adjustable base, which may be worth it if you want to customize your comfort even more.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty
Freelance writer and editor Alison is an expert mattress tester for Tom's Guide, and hails from Philadelphia, USA. Alison has reviewed a wide range of mattresses, pillows and other sleep accessories for Tom's Guide, putting the latest hybrid, memory foam and cooling mattresses from Casper, Nectar, Awara, Brooklinen and other leading brands through their paces. Alison has been sharing buying advice and retail news for over a decade. When she isn't reviewing mattresses, other home products or hunting for great deals to save you money, Alison can be found teaching/training in martial arts, fawning over skincare, and indulging in her quarantine-borne hobby: cooking.
