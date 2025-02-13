Sleep Number Presidents' Day sale slashes up to $1,200 off its popular i8 smart bed

The Sleep Number Presidents' Day sale is live with savings across its entire lineup of smart beds. Notable from this sale is up to $1,200 off the Sleep Number i8 smart bed system, which cuts the price of a queen to $2,999 (was $3,999). That's the best deal we've seen for the i8 since Black Friday when it was 30% off for a total savings of up to $1,740.

Sleep Number makes some of the best mattresses in the world for those who want to sleep better and understand the impact of their habits. The Sleep Number i8 is a part of the brand's Innovation Series, with adaptive firmness and comfort on either side of the bed. It'll also beam a SleepIQ score to your phone on the Sleep Number app via the integrated sensors.

Note that delivery starts at $150, but add an adjustable base and delivery will be free. If you want to save on a Sleep Number i8 smart bed, take advantage Presidents' Day mattress sale while you can — otherwise, you may need to wait until May for the next major savings event.