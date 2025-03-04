Japanese floor mattress deals for March 2025: Minimalist sleep solutions from $49

We love a tall, cozy mattress here at Tom's Guide, but a Japanese floor mattress could save you money and floor space without sacrificing comfort. Our favorite Japanese floor mattress deals this month include the tried-and-tested Maxyoyo Japanese Floor Mattress from $67.49 at Amazon (up to 48% off) — plus other offers starting from $48.99.

Why eschew one of the best mattresses in favor of a floor mattress? If you have a small space or need a firmer sleep surface, a Japanese floor mattress (also known as a futon or shikibuton) can be a convenient and affordable way to meet those needs. It's also handy as a temporary sleep arrangement or a spare bed for guests.

If you're ready to embrace minimalism, check out the best Japanese floor mattress deals we've spotted this month...

The best Japanese futon mattress deals right now

1. Maxyoyo Japanese Floor Mattress (twin): was from $129.87 now from $67.49 at Amazon

One of our lightweight, side-sleeping mattress testers tried this best-selling futon and found surprisingly comfortable and supportive. Although one of its main appeals is its space-saving design, it is rather bulky when rolled up, so make sure you've got ample space to store it. The discount varies depending on which size and color you pick, so you'll need to click through to find what you want. Most are 10-15% off, but higher discounts are available. Our featured deal cuts 48% off the MSRP of a twin floor mattress in black. User score: ★★★★ (9,000+ reviews)

2. DoCred 4" Japanese Floor Mattress (queen): was $119.56 now $109.56 with on-page coupon at Amazon

Like the MAXYOYO, the DoCred 4" Japanese Floor Mattress comes with a storage bag with bandages to make storage easier. The selection of colors isn't as wide, but the pricing is much more consistent across styles. To save, just clip the $10 off coupon on the product page. There aren't as many reviews for this one, but most shoppers are pleased with the DoCred's comfort and ease of folding. User score: ★★★★ (100+ reviews)

3. Organic Japanese Shiki Futon Mattress (queen): was from $899.96 now from $445.98 at The Futon Shop

If you're looking for a premium floor mattress that will give you the authentic Japanese futon experience, this is the one you should go for. It's completely made from organic cotton and available in either 3" or 5" versions. Handmade at The Futon Shop's San Francisco factory, there are also options to add side handles, a tatami mat, and a futon mattress protector. It's pricey, but still a fair bit cheaper than many of the best traditional mattresses. User score: ★★★★ (200+ reviews)

4. ZonLi Floor Futon Mattress (queen): was from $106.90 now from $69.90 with on-page coupon at Amazon

This affordable futon has a high-density memory foam core and hollow fiber filling, all wrapped in a soft, 100% cotton shell. Choose from a 2.5" or 4" profile to suit your body type and sleep needs. Similar to the MAXYOYO, pricing is all over the place but most size/color combinations are discounted, with additional savings after clipping an on-page coupon. User score: ★★★★ (1,100+ reviews)

5. WhatsBedding 3" Japanese Floor mattress (twin): was $69.99 now $48.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon

By far the most affordable futon on this list. this budget option from WhatsBedding is made with high-quality shredded memory foam wrapped in a polyester shell for a cozy, comfortable surface. It folds up into a compact shape, making it super easy to transport. For a super affordable futon, make this your pick — a queen size is $62.99 after a clippable 30% off coupon. Reviews are sparse but favorable overall, and it's been tagged the #1 new release for Japanese futon mattresses at Amazon. User score: ★★★★ (50+ reviews)

