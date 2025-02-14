Hurry! This cooling Casper mattress is 35% off right now for Presidents' Day

Casper is getting in on the Presidents' Day action with a sale of its own, reducing mattress prices by up to 35%. The star of the show is the Casper Snow Max, the brand's most advanced mattress with seven layers of comfort and the brand's cooling Snow Technology. At 35% off, the Casper Snow Max is now available from $2,040 (was $3,145) at Casper. That's the best price since Black Friday.

This hybrid mattress features temperature regulation tech that rivals even the best mattresses of the year. Standing at 14" tall, and boasting seven layers of supportive foams and coils that offer a medium-soft feel, it certainly has a luxury feel. The mattress also includes six HeatDelete bands and a top layer of memory foam featuring phase change materials, both of which are designed to give you a cool, comfortable sleep.

This latest reduction is part of the Presidents' Day mattress sales, which see some of the biggest discounts of the year. While most of Casper's mattresses are between 20% and 30% off, this Casper Snow Max deal is outstanding. The cheaper Casper Dream Max also has a 35% reduction, another great offer, particularly if you're not looking for cooling features. Here's why these deals are worth taking advantage of.

Casper Snow Max mattress

Was from: $3,145

Now from: $2,040

Saving: 35% off at Casper Summary: Casper's best cooling mattress is now down to the cheapest price we've seen. Built with seven layers, this 14" medium-soft mattress gives you superior comfort and support — thanks to memory foam layers and seven zoned sections of support and pocket coils. Then there are the cooling features. The Snow technology incorporates six HeatDelete Bands and phase change material along with a cooling Snow cover to keep your temperature down as you drift off to sleep. This mattress is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association and we think it's a great option for side sleepers and those who sleep hot or experience night sweats. Price history: This is Casper's most expensive mattress but it also has the biggest discount. With the 35% off reduction, the Casper Snow Max queen is $2,465 (was $3,795), saving you over $1,300. This is much better than the 20% discount we are used to seeing from Casper. Benefits: 100-night risk-free trial | 10-year warranty | free delivery

Don't care about cooling? Try this...