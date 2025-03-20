3 tell-tale signs you’ve aged out of your current mattress

Sometimes your mattress needs upgrading through no fault of it's own, but rather because you have aged out of your current bed.

Even the best mattresses you can buy this year won't live forever, meaning there will be many points in life where you need to upgrade your bed.

Surprisingly, you may even need a new mattress when it's still in good nick due to changes in your body. From the menopause to aches and pains, your mattress from 5 years ago might not be giving you the restorative rest you need now.

We're taking a closer look at the three most obvious signs you've aged out of your current mattress, plus signs that your mattress might have aged, too.

How long should a mattress last?

In our deep dive into how long a mattress lasts, we found that, depending on the design and materials used and the brand it is manufactured by, mattresses generally last between 7 and 10 years.

"It is possible that your body and sleep needs will out grow your mattress before its lifespan ends"

The best hybrid mattresses and best memory foam mattresses we've tested tend to last 10 years. Due to the nature of springs and their tendency to wear down, innerspring mattresses generally have a shorter lifespan of 5 to 7 years. Meanwhile, natural latex mattresses can stand strong for an impressive 15 to 25 years.

You will likely notice signs your mattress needs upgrading around the 10 year mark. However, it is possible for your body and sleep needs to grow out of your mattress as you age, before its lifespan ends, meaning you need an early upgrade.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3 signs you've aged out your mattress

If you suspect your mattress is no longer supporting your body and sleep needs as it should, take note of these signs…

1. You're getting aches and pains

Different sleep positions require different mattress surfaces. If you change between sleeping positions in a bid to improve your rest or muscle health, your mattress may no longer support the way you sleep, leading to achy joints or painful muscles.

As a general rule softer mattresses are the best mattresses for side sleepers, while stomach and back sleepers benefit from a firmer sleep surface.

Moreover, you could have developed back pain as a result of age, which means you'll need a more supportive mattress.

The Saatva Rx is our top mattress for back pain with specialized technology that enhances lumbar support and pressure relief to alleviate pain as much as possible.

2. You can't regulate your temperature at night

Changes in your body as you age could mean you now run hot at night and would benefit from a specialized cooling mattress.

These changes include menopause which brings increased hot flushes and night sweats, or other health conditions that naturally increase your body temperature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooling mattresses with breathable materials, airy open-cell structures or smart cooling technology can help you regulate your body temperature at night so you can bag more comfortable, undisturbed ZZZs without kicking off the sheets.

3. You struggle to get comfortable

Changes in your body weight, be it losing or gaining weight, can mean you need a different mattress. If you have a firm mattress and lose weight you could now benefit from more cushioning and pressure relief offered by soft memory foam mattresses.

Alternatively, if you’ve put on weight, or generally grown, a more sturdy, responsive firm mattress is better for heavier bodies.

A tall mattress with a robust support core will make sure you don't sink too much into your mattress surface, but instead lay on top of it with ample support for your back.

Sleeping on the right mattress for your body weight will help you find a comfortable sleeping position without pressure building up in your joints or your back dipping in mattress sags.

Other signs your mattress needs replacing

While it is possible to out grow your mattress, these are the signs your mattress has reached the end of its life…

Sagging or imprints

Noticeable sags or body impressions in your mattress suggest it isn’t supporting you as it should. An uneven sleep surface could mean uneven spinal alignment, putting strain on your muscles that leads to pain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mild body impressions are normal in mattresses, especially memory foam ones, showing that it is contouring to your body.

But deep impressions (beyond 1.5 inches) are problematic as they compromise the support and comfort offered by your mattress.

These indentations come with age, or if you've become too heavy for your mattress, suggesting it is time to buy new.

Broken or noisy springs

Besides being down right annoying, squeaky springs are a sign of wear and tear in innerspring and hybrid mattresses, indicating that the coils can no longer support your body as they should.

Worse, if you can feel springs poking through the surface, it’s definitely time to upgrade.

The bumpy sleep surface will be uncomfortable and certainly won't provide adequate spinal or limb support.

Your allergies have worsened

An old mattress is likely to have harboured dust mites and allergens over the years, no matter how well you clean it.

So, if you find you're sneezing and spluttering more throughout the night, or are waking up with irritable skin, a mattress upgrade could be in order.

A mattress that's naturally resistant to common allergens, thanks to organic materials like all-natural latex, is a good option if your allergies are particularly bad.

These will help you clean up your sleep hygiene so you can sleep deeper, getting better quality rest.