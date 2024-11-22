PlayStation's massive Black Friday sale goes live today — here's the PS5 deals I'd buy with my own money

PlayStation is kicking off a massive PS5 Black Friday sale today (Friday, Nov. 22), and there will be some of the biggest deals of the year on PS5 Slim, PSVR 2, DualSense controllers and of course loads of the best PS5 games.

While some retailers have already gone live with PS5 Black Friday deals (you'll find a selection of the best discounts available now below), the PlayStation Blog confirms that the very best deals have been reserved for today's seasonal sale event. These will include a big saving on the PS5 Slim, up to 40% off the PSVR 2 and up to 25% off the DualSense controllers. These deals will be available across retailers including PlayStation Direct, Best Buy and Amazon.

If massive savings on PS5 hardware and official essential accessories weren't enough there's also set to be a discount on PlayStation Plus membership, and one of the biggest sales of 2024 over on the PlayStation Store. Now is the time to kit out your PS5 for the winter months (or stock up on holiday gifts).

I’ve been tracking PS5 deals since the console first launched in November 2020, and I’m here to guide you through all the best PlayStation Black Friday deals. I’ll be focusing particularly on deals I’d buy with my own money and will be updating this live blog regularly, so be sure to bookmark and check back.

Where to get PS5 Slim Black Friday deals (15% OFF)

Where to get PSVR 2 Black Friday deals (36% OFF)

Where to get Dualsense Black Friday deals (27% OFF)

Where to get PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal

Additional PS5 Black Friday deals

Elden Ring: was $59 now $19 at Amazon A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring with the critically acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launching over the summer.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.

Madden NFL 25: was $69 now $34 at Amazon The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD (w/ heatsink): was $129 now $89 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $128 at Amazon The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Jump into the cockpit and experience PlayStation's Gran Turismo the way it was intended with Logitech's G29 racing wheel. Feel the immersion with a racing wheel that comes with floor pedals and paddle shifters to put you right into the driver seat. The G29 is built for PS4, PS5 and PC, making it ideal for all the gamers in the house, plus real feedback and vibrations makes you those sharp turns feel all the realer.