I've been tracking Black Friday PS5 deals since launch — here are my favorite sales

Black Friday deals are heating up as we approach the day itself, and now is a great time to be in the market for all things PS5. Whether you're looking for one of the best PS5 games, or a game-changing accessory, or even have a PS5 console on your holiday wishlist, there are plenty of deals you won't want to miss.

The best hardware deal right now is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle) for $499. But don't hold your breath if you're eyeing up a saving on the recently-released PS5 Pro. The console is too new for a discount this side of the holiday season, but you can still grab a PS5 Pro at Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of deals on must-play PS5 games including God of War Ragnarök for $39 and Assassin's Creed Mirage for $19. Essential accessories are also on sale from a 1TB WD_Black PS5 SSD for $89 to the DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red dropping to $64 at Walmart (but it's selling very fast).

With so many PS5 deals already available (and more going live every few hours), I'm cutting through the clutter to bring you the best discounts I'd buy with my own money, so keep checking back as I'll be updating this page with new deals.

PS5 console deals

PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle): $499 @ Amazon

The best PS5 console deal ahead of Black Friday is this PS5 Slim Digital Edition with NBA 2K25 Bundle. This offers a $20 savings compared to buying the console and game separately. In this package, you get the best-selling PS5 Slim console (without a disc drive) and a digital copy of NBA 2K25, the latest annual edition of one of the world's most popular and authentic sports games franchises.

Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon

The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price.

PS5 Slim: $499 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. It also comes with a DualSense controller.

Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: $449 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) is the same great console, minus the Blu-ray disc drive. While this model cannot play physical games, it is $50 cheaper, and the lack of a chunky drive improves the console's overall aesthetic. This is the perfect pick if you prefer to buy your games digitally.

PS5 accessory deals

PowerA DualSense Charging Station : was $24 now $16 at Amazon US There's nothing worse than your controller running out of juice in the middle of intense multiplayer sessions or engrossing single-player adventure, but you can avoid your DualSense is already ready with full battery thanks to this officially licensed PowerA Charging Station. Don't forget to click the coupon box to get the full Black Friday discount.

PlayStation 5 HD Camera: was $59 now $53 at Amazon US If you're looking for the perfect webcam for your PS5 setup, you've found it. Sony's camera can capture your reaction to some of the best PS5 titles in smooth 1080p Full HD quality. Whether you're recording or going live on Twitch, you can do so effortlessly by simply tapping the create button on your DualSense controller.

DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red): was $74 now $64 at Walmart Walmart has a very limited stock of discounted DualSense Controllers in an attractive shade of Cosmic Red. This is the official PS5 controller that comes complete with next-gen features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Stock levels are running low so get your on-sale PS5 pad right now.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD (w/ heatsink): was $129 now $89 at Amazon US The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: was $159 now $99 at Amazon US If you're looking for an external drive, this Samsung T7 Shield SSD is an ideal pick, and now on sale for $109 at Amazon. You can't run PS5 games from this drive, but it can be used to store them to free up storage space. Alternatively, it can be used to install and run PS4 games that are playable on PS5 via the console's backwards compatibility features.

PS5 game deals

Riders Republic: was $59 now $17 at Amazon US Riders Republic offers a massive extreme sports playground that you can explore on a bike, skis, snowboard, wingsuit or even a rocket-powered glider. With dozens of events to complete, and tons of secrets to unearth across its large-scale map, you'll likely be playing Riders Republic for months to come. Plus, there's a whole load of optional DLC if you want even more content including a new skateboarding mode.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $19 at Walmart Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Madden NFL 25: was $69 now $34 at Amazon US The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world.

UK PS5 deals

PS5 Slim: £459 @ Argos

The best-selling PS5 Slim console is the same great PlayStation hardware in a smaller shell. It comes boasting an impressive library of must-play games, and next-gen features such as a super-speedy SSD and a DualSense controller. The console isn't currently discounted but it's worth full price.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69 now £42 at Amazon UK The franchise formerly known as FIFA returns in EA Sports FC 25. Among the most authentic sports games on the market and the best digital recreation of the world's most popular sport, FC 25 adds the fantastic new Rush mode to the mix. While the improvements from last year's installment are largely minor, even the just squad and kit updates are worth the price of admission for diehard fans.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6: was £69 now £53 at Argos The Call of Duty franchise returns to the world of Black Ops for this sixth mainline installment in the sub-series. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 offers three distinct modes (campaign, multiplayer and zombies) and the franchise's trademark fast-paced shooter gameplay. It's a familiar but fun package.