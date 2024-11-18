Live
I've been tracking Black Friday PS5 deals since launch — here are my favorite sales
Black Friday deals are discounting PS5 hardware, accessories and games
Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. PS5 console deals
3. PS5 accessory deals
4. PS5 game deals
5. UK PS5 deals
6. LIVE: Latest updates
Black Friday deals are heating up as we approach the day itself, and now is a great time to be in the market for all things PS5. Whether you're looking for one of the best PS5 games, or a game-changing accessory, or even have a PS5 console on your holiday wishlist, there are plenty of deals you won't want to miss.
The best hardware deal right now is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle) for $499. But don't hold your breath if you're eyeing up a saving on the recently-released PS5 Pro. The console is too new for a discount this side of the holiday season, but you can still grab a PS5 Pro at Amazon, Best Buy and more.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of deals on must-play PS5 games including God of War Ragnarök for $39 and Assassin's Creed Mirage for $19. Essential accessories are also on sale from a 1TB WD_Black PS5 SSD for $89 to the DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red dropping to $64 at Walmart (but it's selling very fast).
With so many PS5 deals already available (and more going live every few hours), I'm cutting through the clutter to bring you the best discounts I'd buy with my own money, so keep checking back as I'll be updating this page with new deals.
Quick Links
- PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle): $499 @ Amazon
- PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon
- DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red): was $74 now $65 @ Walmart
- WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $19 @ Walmart
- God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
- Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy
PS5 console deals
PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle): $499 @ Amazon
The best PS5 console deal ahead of Black Friday is this PS5 Slim Digital Edition with NBA 2K25 Bundle. This offers a $20 savings compared to buying the console and game separately. In this package, you get the best-selling PS5 Slim console (without a disc drive) and a digital copy of NBA 2K25, the latest annual edition of one of the world's most popular and authentic sports games franchises.
Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy
PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon
The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price.
PS5 Slim: $499 @ Amazon
The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. It also comes with a DualSense controller.
Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy
PS5 Slim Digital Edition: $449 @ Amazon
The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) is the same great console, minus the Blu-ray disc drive. While this model cannot play physical games, it is $50 cheaper, and the lack of a chunky drive improves the console's overall aesthetic. This is the perfect pick if you prefer to buy your games digitally.
PS5 accessory deals
There's nothing worse than your controller running out of juice in the middle of intense multiplayer sessions or engrossing single-player adventure, but you can avoid your DualSense is already ready with full battery thanks to this officially licensed PowerA Charging Station. Don't forget to click the coupon box to get the full Black Friday discount.
If you're looking for the perfect webcam for your PS5 setup, you've found it. Sony's camera can capture your reaction to some of the best PS5 titles in smooth 1080p Full HD quality. Whether you're recording or going live on Twitch, you can do so effortlessly by simply tapping the create button on your DualSense controller.
Walmart has a very limited stock of discounted DualSense Controllers in an attractive shade of Cosmic Red. This is the official PS5 controller that comes complete with next-gen features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Stock levels are running low so get your on-sale PS5 pad right now.
The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.
If you're looking for an external drive, this Samsung T7 Shield SSD is an ideal pick, and now on sale for $109 at Amazon. You can't run PS5 games from this drive, but it can be used to store them to free up storage space. Alternatively, it can be used to install and run PS4 games that are playable on PS5 via the console's backwards compatibility features.
The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.
PS5 game deals
Riders Republic offers a massive extreme sports playground that you can explore on a bike, skis, snowboard, wingsuit or even a rocket-powered glider. With dozens of events to complete, and tons of secrets to unearth across its large-scale map, you'll likely be playing Riders Republic for months to come. Plus, there's a whole load of optional DLC if you want even more content including a new skateboarding mode.
Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.
Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world.
UK PS5 deals
PS5 Slim: £459 @ Argos
The best-selling PS5 Slim console is the same great PlayStation hardware in a smaller shell. It comes boasting an impressive library of must-play games, and next-gen features such as a super-speedy SSD and a DualSense controller. The console isn't currently discounted but it's worth full price.
The franchise formerly known as FIFA returns in EA Sports FC 25. Among the most authentic sports games on the market and the best digital recreation of the world's most popular sport, FC 25 adds the fantastic new Rush mode to the mix. While the improvements from last year's installment are largely minor, even the just squad and kit updates are worth the price of admission for diehard fans.
The Call of Duty franchise returns to the world of Black Ops for this sixth mainline installment in the sub-series. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 offers three distinct modes (campaign, multiplayer and zombies) and the franchise's trademark fast-paced shooter gameplay. It's a familiar but fun package.
Amazon UK has discounted the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. This deal is perfect if you want to engage in some co-op action over Christmas, or just fancy picking up an additional PS5 pad to ensure you always have one with battery life.
LIVE: Latest Updates
A big discount on the PS5 console itself is likely high on many wishlists this year, and while we're still waiting for Sony to drop its selection of seasonal sales (these are expected to go live later this week), right now, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle) is currently $499 at Amazon.
As the name suggests, this package includes a PS5 Slim Digital Edition console (that's the PS5 Slim minus a disc drive) and a digital copy of NBA 2K25. You're making a $20 saving compared to buying the two items separately ($519 MSRP), and it's the perfect pickup for anybody looking to dive into the current generation of console gaming.
PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle): $499 @ Amazon
Deals on the PS5 DualSense controller are always in high demand during seasonal sales, and Black Friday 2024 is no exception. Right now, Walmart has the DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red on sale for $65 (down from $74), but you'll need to be quick if you want to score one, as the deal is selling fast, and is now only available in select locations.
An extra DualSense is essential for couch co-op, but it's also useful to have a spare pad even for solo players, as that way, you can ensure that you always have at least one controller with a full battery. Plus, the Cosmic Red shade is surprisingly attractive.
DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red): was $74 now $65 @ Walmart
"BOY!" God of War Ragnarök is now 43% off at just $39 — a stellar Black Friday deal on easily one of my favorite PS5 games. Santa Monica truly created a sequel for the ages here with a gripping story, incredible visuals and almost worryingly-addictive gameplay.
If you haven't experienced it yet, you owe it to yourself to pick up a copy and jump into the shoes of Kratos for this unmissable adventure.
God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
Welcome! In this live blog, I'll be flagging all the best Black Friday PS5 deals from discounts on brilliant games to lowest prices on must-have accessories. I've been tracking PS5 deals since the console launched in November 2020, so have plenty of experience picking out the real can't-miss savings across all things PlayStation.