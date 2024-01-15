The Last of Us 2 Remastered — how to upgrade from PS4 to PS5

The Last of Us Part 2 — or simply The Last of Us 2 if you’d prefer — is being remastered for the PS5, bringing one of the best PS4 games up to a next-gen standard. The appropriately named, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to launch on Friday (Jan. 19), and there’s good news for owners of the original game.

If you already bought The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4, then Sony has confirmed that there will be an upgrade path available to all current owners. Whether you bought the sequel digitally on disc, for a one-time fee, you can upgrade to the shiny new The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5. Got some questions? Don’t worry, we’ve got all the information you need down below including the upgrade price and release date.

How much does The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade cost?

Sony has confirmed that current owners of The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 will be able to upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5 for $10 (£10 in the U.K.).

That’s the same upgrade fee we saw when the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launched on PS5 in early 2022. That remaster also came from the Sony-owned studio Naughty Dog.

If you don’t already own The Last of Us Part 2, the remastered version will cost $49 when it launches on Friday, January 19. However, you can get it for $10 cheaper if you buy The Last of Us Part 2 on sale for $29 at Walmart , and then pay the upgrade fee separately.

When can I upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

The Last of Us Part Remastered is now available to pre-order via the PlayStation Store .

However, the upgrade path is not currently visible on the store page. This has led to a little bit of confusion online as some gamers have assumed they are ineligible to score the discounted upgrade.

Fear not, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade path hasn’t been unlocked quite yet. You will be able to upgrade your PS4 copy to the native PS5 version on launch day (Jan. 19).

As of now, it’s not been confirmed if the upgrade will go live at midnight local time, or if Last of Us fans will need to wait until later in the day to score their shiny new next-gen copy for just $10.

How do I upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

The process of upgrading to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be relatively simple once launch day (again that’s Friday, January 19) rolls around.

If you own The Last of Us Part 2 digitally, then just head to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered page in the PlayStation Store from your PS5 console, and you should see the option to upgrade straight away. If the option isn’t there and you’re being asked to pay the full $49, click on the ellipsis (...) to select the upgrade option from the subsequent menu.

If you own The Last of Us Part 2 physically, the process is the same as noted above, however, you will need to ensure your Last of Us Part 2 disc is inserted into your PS5 console at the time. Sony also states that “Owners of PS4 disc copies must insert them into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital versions." This means you can’t buy the $10 upgrade and then give your PS4 disc away to a friend or family member.