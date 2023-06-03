How to use the data saver setting on Android to save money

Knowing how to use the data saver setting on Android is a useful way of making the most of a limited data plan. It will help you to avoid the frustrating situation of having very little data left at the end of the month and, since data doesn't come for free, it's also a great way to save some money.

Data Saver works by barring apps and services from using your cellular data when running in the background. Instead, background data is only made available via Wi-Fi whether your own at home or when you're out and about (and, for the latter, make sure your check out the best Android VPN to keep your information safe).

Of course, restricting apps to Wi-Fi background data could cause problems for some apps such as Google Maps. The good news is you can make exceptions and allow individual apps to use background data via your cellular plan while restricting the rest to Wi-Fi.

With all of that in mind, let's discover how to use the data saver setting on Android.

Turn on Data Saver on Android

It's always worth making your Android phone is updated to the latest OS.

1. Delve into Settings (Image: © Future) First of all, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Settings icon.

2. Select Network and Internet (Image: © Future) Next, tap Network and Internet.

3. Tap Data Saver (Image: © Future) Data saver is likely to be turned off by default. If this is the case, tap Data Saver.

4. Turn on Data Saver (Image: © Future) Now simply tap the Data Saver button to turn it on.

5. Allow unrestricted use (Image: © Future) Apps can also be exempted from the Data Saver function – this is particularly useful if an app or service simply won't run unless it can make use of background data. To check and edit these, tap Unrestricted Data.

6. Allow and disallow apps (Image: © Future) Look down the list of apps. Toggle the button next to an app to turn it on or off.