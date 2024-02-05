It’s probably safe to say that every Aussie has come across Foxtel's cable TV packages at least once in their lifetime. For some, it was a staple at your grandparents or relatives' house — like mine — and for others, it was a monthly investment so you could binge-watch the best live TV shows or fast-tracked blockbusters.

When Foxtel introduced streaming service Foxtel Now back in 2013, it gave cable lovers a great way to access their favourite shows on the go. However, some may question whether it's worth its hefty price point. At AU$104 p/m for an All Packs plan, a single monthly subscription costs roughly the same as four premium streaming subscriptions combined.

It's also worth mentioning that a good portion of Foxtel Now's content catalogue can be streamed online elsewhere. Binge, another platform under the Streamotion umbrella, is home to several HBO, TLC, and Fox shows and costs a fraction of Foxtel Now's monthly price, starting at AU$10 p/m.

Needless to say, if you're considering cancelling your Foxtel Now subscription to save some extra coins, you've come to the right place. Below, we've listed five easy steps on how to cancel your Foxtel Now subscription. Please note that this doesn't entirely delete your account, and you can always reactivate your plan anytime.

Step 1: Log into Foxtel Now

(Image credit: Future)

To cancel your account, you'll need to log into Foxtel Now using a compatible internet browser and computer.

Please note you cannot cancel your Foxtel Now account using the smart TV app or the Foxtel Go app on any mobile device.

Step 2: Click on 'My Account'

(Image credit: Future)

In the top right corner, you'll see a cog icon. If you hover your mouse over it, it will reveal a dropdown menu. You'll need to click on the 'My Account' option.

Step 3: 'My Account' Page & Cancel Subscription

(Image credit: Future)

After clicking the 'My Account' button, you'll be redirected to your account page. On this page, you will see your payment details and pack summary. Under your pack summary, you'll also notice an option to upgrade your plan.

If you scroll down, you will see a button that reads 'Cancel Subscription' — select this button to proceed with the cancellation process.

Step 4: Select 'Cancel my Account'

(Image credit: Future)

From there, a cancellation pop-up will appear. The pop-up will display some of the latest or popular titles recently added to the service (and we suspect it will display some of your personalised interests, too).

Under these titles, you will see two options: close or Cancel Account. Click on cancel account.

Step 5: Confirmation

Once finalised, you will receive a confirmation email to your registered email address. If you cancel before your next billing cycle, you can continue to access your account until this date. After that date, though, your account will be cancelled indefinitely.

Should you cancel Foxtel Now this month?

Cancelling Foxtel Now comes down to whether you're getting enough value out of the platform. If you're keen to cut down on your monthly streaming spending or find Foxtel Now shows or movies on other platforms you subscribe to, it may be time to cancel your subscription.

Further, a Binge subscription can get you access to the top HBO shows for cheaper than a Foxtel subscription, so parting ways with Foxtel Now depends on what you like to watch.

Here's our top pick if you're looking for recommendations on what streaming service to try this month. January is a good month for Apple TV Plus, led by the streaming arrival of Killers of the Flower Moon, and the new WWII series Masters of the Air, along with the British crime drama Criminal Record. Additionally, subscribers can look forward to more new episodes of For All Mankind and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.