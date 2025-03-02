Five reasons why your room is still dusty, even if you have an air purifier

If you’re prone to indoor allergies, dust could be one of the culprits — and is (unfortunately) everywhere. No matter how often we clean to reduce dust in our homes, it isn’t very long before we spot a fresh layer of dust somewhere.

One solution is to invest in one of the best air purifiers to filter pollutants, pollen, and other irritants that contribute to dust buildup. In addition, they can remove nasty odors, improving indoor air quality. But if you’re still seeing dust on surfaces even when using a powerful air purifier, this might indicate a problem.

Luckily, we’ve called on the experts to reveal what this could mean and top tips on how we can reduce dust mites. After all, nobody wants to spend all their free time cleaning every room! So if you’re wondering why your home is still dusty with an air purifier, here are five reasons why.

Why is my room still dusty with an air purifier?

Dust on table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If a quality air purifier aims to reduce the levels of dust, why is a room still dusty?

“Air purifiers do reduce dust, but they won’t eliminate it completely,” Michael Zohouri, founder of the Retrofitters, says. “Dust is constantly being generated by everything from your clothes and dead skin cells to outdoor pollutants.

That said, there are some reasons why your air purifier isn't helping to combat persistent dust.

You're using the wrong filter

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HEPA filters are the most effective at capturing fine dust particles, but some purifiers use lower-grade filters that don’t trap as much.

"A high performing air purifier can generally capture particles from 0.1 – 11.14 μm in size," Odell Liu, Chief Product Officer at Blueair says. "But, there are often larger particles that are too heavy to stay airborne and will fall to the surface/floor, which cannot be filtered through an air purifier."

Your air purifier isn't in the best spot

Placement is another key factor. If the purifier is stuck in a corner or blocked by furniture, it won’t be able to pull in air from across the room properly.

According to experts, correct placement can help to reduce dust levels, and the best place to put an air purifier is in the center of the room.

“Make sure it’s placed in an optimal location away from walls and obstructions to allow for better airflow and efficiency,” Dhau advises, “If you have a larger room or areas with higher dust accumulation, consider using multiple air purifiers or selecting one equipped with PECO (Photo Electrochemical Oxidation) technology and True HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters for enhanced coverage and improved air quality.”

You're not using your air purifier enough

You also need to run air purifiers constantly to make a noticeable difference. If they’re only switched on occasionally, dust levels will remain high.

You have the wrong size air purifier for your room

Another reason why you may still be battling dust is having the wrong sized air purifier for the room. “If you're still seeing dust in your home even after using an air purifier, it’s possible that the unit you’re using is not the right size for your space,” Dr. Jaspreet Dhau, Vice President of Research and Development at Molekule, says.

“Air purifiers are designed to work most effectively within certain room sizes, and if your purifier is too small for the area you're trying to clean, it may not be able to circulate and filter the air effectively enough to capture all the dust.” Here's how to find the right size air purifier for your room.

You need to clean your air purifier

Other reasons for seeing dust are blocked or dirty air purifier filters. “Air purifier filters need to be changed regularly,” Zohouri says. “A clogged filter won’t work efficiently, so check and replace it as recommended by the manufacturer. If dust levels are high, it may need changing more often than usual.”

BLUEAIR Air Purifier 211i Max: $272 at Amazon If you're after a top-performing, overall air purifier, the BlueAir 211i Max is a good choice. It can remove at least 99.97% of tiny airborne particles including viruses, pollen, pet dander, smoke and odors. It also has a HEPASilent dual filtration technology that delivers more clean air faster, and is quieter. Ideal for large rooms, it also looks attractive in any space.

What else can I do to prevent dust?

Mila Air Purifier (Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Of course, regular cleaning and floor maintenance with one of the best vacuum cleaners or best robot vacuums are essential for dust-busting.

“I’d always recommend a vacuum with a HEPA filter that traps fine particles,” Zohouri says. "Running the purifier on a higher setting when dust levels are high can also help improve air quality more quickly. For larger homes or particularly dusty rooms, using multiple purifiers may be necessary to achieve the best results."

And don't forget your soft furnishings including your drapes, blankets or rugs that can easily harbor dust.

“You should also make sure that you are putting the proper effort into cleaning soft furnishings like your rug and curtains,” Courtney Cole, interior designer at TileCloud, says. “These will act like dust traps in the home and should be cleaned as often as possible to avoid dust being stirred.”

For more tips, check out how to clean a rug, or 5 expert tips to keep your carpets looking brand new.