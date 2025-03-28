Samsung unveils latest AI washing machine with a built-in tablet — here's our first look

Samsung has a vision for the future, and it involves integrating screens across their connected home appliances. Called the 'Screens Everywhere' initiative, the goal is to have an AI home central hub which allows you to add your appliances to a smart home ecosystem.

And that's where their new washers and dryers step in — the Bespoke AI Laundry with AI Home range. With these yet-to-be-released products, you'll get intuitive control and monitoring across your entire laundry experience.

For now, we're only talking about the U.K. release while we wait to see what the U.S. models will offer. But one thing's for sure: they'll most definitely have screens.

The brand already has smart refrigerators with screens, which are among the best refrigerators on the market, and the Samsung JetBot AI+ robot vacuum. And during CES 2025, they also unveiled their latest fridge that uses AI to keep food fresh for longer alongside these new washers and dryers marking a bold move into AI laundry appliances.

Screens everywhere

(Image credit: Future)

There's a lot of innovation in Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry range, but one thing it's focused on is the integration of Bixby, the brand's smart assistant. Remember Bixby? It's still here.

Being able to communicate with Bixby onboard your washer or dryer means you can issue voice commands, monitor essential information and even ask it questions. Want to know what setting you should use for your linen bedsheets? Bixby will have the answer ready to go.

While the idea of talking to your laundry appliances seems incredibly futuristic, it's just another step forward in Samsung's 'Screens Everywhere' smart home goal.

And the screens won't just talk to you, they'll even play music and stream videos. It's seriously taking the term 'iPad kid' to a whole new level when you suddenly find members of your family huddled round watching videos round your tumble dryer.

Our first look

(Image credit: Future)

Our own Millie Fender, Tom's Guide's Senior Homes Editor, got a first look at these new machines at a launch event in London this week.

"Welcome to 2025, where your washing machine can stream YouTube videos!" she told me after she'd seen them in action.

"Something about the lack of buttons on this machine felt a little unnerving when I saw it in person, but by the end of the demo, I'd be lying if I said I didn't want one. Sure, the streaming functions feel a little unnecessary, but a lot of the features actually feel, well, very necessary.

"I've got a Samsung washing machine which I adore, but I need the SmartThings app to control it. I really like the idea of being able to scroll through the settings and ask questions about which settings are best on-board the appliance I'm actually using.

"And I also love the idea that the washer and dryer can interact with each other!"

Using AI to boost efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

For Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry products, the 'Screens Everywhere' vision lives inside 7-inch AI Home screens through which the entire AI system runs.

AI will keep an eye on anything to do with the process, from suggesting appropriate cycles, to recording your seasonal habits, to even checking your remaining detergent levels.

So, how do the AI functions actually work in the machines? Well, they operate using advanced AI algorithms and sensors related to the entire laundry experience.

It'll also optimise your appliance's performance to make sure that it's as energy efficient as possible. While AI Wash and AI Dry already existed for the company, they've upgraded them to Wash+ and Dry+ with a focus on making sure your washing and drying is carried out at the highest quality.

We'll have more information on U.S. pricing and availability as soon as it's announced.