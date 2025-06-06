How to use coffee grounds as lawn fertilizer — 5 tips for a lush lawn

That morning coffee habit might be doing more than just waking you up — it could be the key to a healthier, greener lawn.

Instead of tossing used coffee grounds in the bin, savvy gardeners are spreading them across their grass for a natural fertility boost that rivals expensive synthetic fertilizers.

Coffee grounds contain essential nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, that grass craves, making them an excellent slow-release fertilizer. They're particularly effective for addressing common lawn problems like bare patches and lackluster color, helping you achieve greener grass than ever.

Unlike harsh chemical alternatives, coffee grounds provide gentle, long-lasting nourishment without any negative side effects. This simple reuse hack transforms waste into premium lawn care, proving that the best fertilizer solutions are often hiding in plain sight.

Here's how to use coffee grounds as lawn fertilizer.

1. Collect coffee grounds (Image: © Shutterstock) If you're a big coffee lover, start by saving your own grounds at home from your daily brews. However, you'll need quite a bit to cover a decent-sized lawn, so if you want a bigger supply, ask local cafes, coffee shops, or petrol stations with coffee machines. Many are happy to give away their used grounds for free since it saves them disposal costs. Store collected grounds in a container and use them within a week or two to prevent mold growth.

2. Apply grounds directly to your lawn (Image: © Shutterstock) The simplest application method is to scatter the coffee grounds directly onto your grass. For more controlled distribution, try making a DIY bucket spreader: drill several holes in the bottom of a small bucket, fill it with coffee grounds, then carry it back and forth across your lawn while shaking to distribute the grounds evenly. Alternatively, you can simply toss handfuls of grounds and let them fall where they may. Don't worry about precision — the fine, dark brown grounds will blend in with the soil and become virtually invisible once spread. The key is avoiding large clumps that could smother grass patches. Earthworms will gradually work the grounds into the soil, aerating your lawn and encouraging beneficial microbial activity in the process.

3. Rake or sweep for even distribution (Image: © Amazon) If you notice clumps of coffee grounds after spreading, use a rake or broom to sweep them across the grass for more even coverage. This prevents any areas from getting too concentrated with grounds, which could potentially block sunlight from reaching grass blades. A light raking also helps work the grounds down into the grass canopy where they can start breaking down and releasing nutrients.

4. Mix with water for liquid application (Image: © Shutterstock) For easier, more controlled application, mix about 500g of coffee grounds per 20 liters of water to create a liquid fertilizer. This method ensures even distribution and allows the nutrients to reach grass roots more quickly. You can apply this mixture using a watering can or sprayer system during your regular lawn watering routine. The liquid method is particularly useful for targeting specific areas that need extra attention.

5. Reapply every month or so (Image: © Shutterstock) Coffee grounds work as a slow-release fertilizer, gradually feeding your lawn over time rather than providing an immediate nutrient burst like synthetic fertilizers. For optimal results, reapply coffee grounds every month or two throughout the growing season. This consistent feeding schedule will help maintain steady nutrient levels in your soil and promote stronger, healthier grass that stays greener for longer.

