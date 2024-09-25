Act fast! One of our favorite budget standing desks is $200 off right now

If you're designing your own home office, or you're simply looking to upgrade your old desk to one of the best standing desks, we have good news for you. One of our favorite models we've tested, the FlexiSpot E7, is getting a hearty discount during the brand's fall sale. Every version of this desk is at least $200 off, and select desktops have up to $270 chopped off the price tag for a limited time.

FlexiSpot E7 Standing Desk: Was $579, now $379 at Flexispot.com

Available in a wide range of builds, including a bare frame, this standing desk is an ideal starter desk for any remote workers looking to curate the perfect home office vibe. It operates smoothly and quietly, it has plenty of surface area, and you can choose from eight different desktops to optimize the aesthetics and functionality of your workspace.

(Image credit: Flexispot)

The beauty of the E7 comes from how easily and cheaply you can get a quality build with one of the available options. You can get built-in wireless chargers, ergonomic work surfaces, and all kinds of tasteful wood grains to optimize this desk for your own needs, and you'll never pay more than $805 for a single option. That's before the discounts roll in — once you apply that sweet, sweet $200 price cut, you have yourself a desk that performs well above average at a price that beats much of the market (at least among reputable brands).

We've tested a lot of quality standing desks in-house, but it's the little details that make this desk stand out. The operation of the motors is dead silent, there's a USB port built into the keypad, and none of the customization options available are particularly frivolous. Better yet, you can customize the frame of the desk itself — if you want legs that stand slightly farther back, you can opt for a C-Frame model that pushes the legs to the rear of the desk.

Just be careful when you're buying this desk from FlexiSpot's site, because the model that shows up first when you follow the link to its product page is the bare frame. Needless to say that model isn't the most conducive work surface unless you have a custom-built desktop made just for the E7's dimensions handy. Otherwise, every model comes complete with a desktop that can hold more than 350 pounds, two powerful height-adjustable legs, and an intuitive control panel that will get your ideal height dialed in every time.