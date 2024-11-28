Our favorite standing desk we've tested is less than $150 for Black Friday

Some office equipment is pricey. The price is often justified given how long you spend with it each day and you don't want to be uncomfortable or develop an injury from sitting at your desk working, after all.

But not all of the best standing desks are expensive. Our favorite budget electric standing desk is also now even cheaper thanks to this huge Black Friday sale. Right now, you can pick up the Fezibo Electric Standing Desk for just $143 at Amazon.

We tested and the standard, blank-desktop version of this electric standing desk from Fezibo, but in the search for the best Black Friday deals, we came across this stellar discount on a configuration with additional storage space.

This desk keeps the customizability, ease of assembly, and simple preset functions of the original, but it also rocks a few extra compartments to keep your workspace looking tidy.

Just like many top-dollar desks, this puppy has multiple height presets, collision detection, and plenty of storage space, which is actually quite rare with standing desks at large.

Our tester opted for the shelf-free version of this desk, and she especially loved how sturdy the frame was. Despite its budget-friendliness, this desk took a heck of a lot of abuse without showing any signs of wear or malfunction, which is better than we've been able to say about plenty of desks that cost plenty more.

To take full advantage of this deal, make sure to look for the 48-by-24-inch Rustic Brown version as it's listed on Amazon — it's the only discounted model. It's not often we see a discount like this, so be quick so you don't miss out on the deal.