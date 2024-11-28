Our favorite standing desk we've tested is less than $150 for Black Friday
This deal won't break the bank one bit
Some office equipment is pricey. The price is often justified given how long you spend with it each day and you don't want to be uncomfortable or develop an injury from sitting at your desk working, after all.
But not all of the best standing desks are expensive. Our favorite budget electric standing desk is also now even cheaper thanks to this huge Black Friday sale. Right now, you can pick up the Fezibo Electric Standing Desk for just $143 at Amazon.
We tested and the standard, blank-desktop version of this electric standing desk from Fezibo, but in the search for the best Black Friday deals, we came across this stellar discount on a configuration with additional storage space.
In our Fezibo Electric Standing Desk review, we concluded that the standard model looks great, is easy to put together, and feels sturdy to work on, whether sitting or standing. It has seamless height adjustability, collision detection, and even a storage hook for hanging cables or headphones. Better yet, this version that's on sale boasts several shelves and drawers for extra storage.
This desk keeps the customizability, ease of assembly, and simple preset functions of the original, but it also rocks a few extra compartments to keep your workspace looking tidy.
Just like many top-dollar desks, this puppy has multiple height presets, collision detection, and plenty of storage space, which is actually quite rare with standing desks at large.
Our tester opted for the shelf-free version of this desk, and she especially loved how sturdy the frame was. Despite its budget-friendliness, this desk took a heck of a lot of abuse without showing any signs of wear or malfunction, which is better than we've been able to say about plenty of desks that cost plenty more.
To take full advantage of this deal, make sure to look for the 48-by-24-inch Rustic Brown version as it's listed on Amazon — it's the only discounted model. It's not often we see a discount like this, so be quick so you don't miss out on the deal.
Adam Schram is a staff writer covering home office gear for Tom's Guide, writing about everything from standing desks to comfy chairs to the occasional walking treadmill. Prior to his tenure with the team, he reviewed running gear for Runner's World, cycling gear for Bicycling, and the occasional Lego set for Popular Mechanics. Before he became a journalist, he was a bike mechanic in his home town of State College, Pennsylvania for almost seven years. Now, he's based in Philadelphia. He spends his free time ripping his bike around local trails, perusing the local music scene, and trying in vain to do the Sunday crossword without cheating.